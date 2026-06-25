Start Here

New here? Good. This publication moves fast and hits hard, so here is where to begin. Men and women both read here. Start with whichever one names what you are living, then keep going.

Start with the lie hiding inside most modern faith.

Read: The Most Worshiped False God

Then learn to read the book for yourself, the way nobody taught you.

Look for “You Were Never Taught to Read Your Own Bible” in the archive next. And when you wonder whether any of this is real, read “I Almost Shut Down Biblical Man Last Night.”

Most of what I write stays free for 72 hours. When something here helps your house stand, get on the list.