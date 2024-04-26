We Are Building a Faith With Clean Money and Dirty Hands.

I’m 44. I raise 5 kids in the bitter cold of North Dakota. I have calluses on my hands from hauling trash and scars on my soul from waging war on lukewarm faith.

I was saved at 12 and called to preach at 14. I’ve talked a man off the ledge of a 5-story building and I’ve prayed through bankruptcy.

I don’t write from a pristine library. I write from the trenches.

THE PROBLEM: The “Nice Guy” Christianity Look around your church next Sunday. You see it. Men with soft hands and softer spines. Sermons that sound like therapy sessions. “Instagram Devotionals” that taste like spiritual cotton candy—sweet, fluffy, and completely useless when life actually punches you in the mouth.

We have traded power for politeness. And we are losing our families because of it.

THE SOLUTION: The Biblical Man This publication is the antidote to the drift. It is raw, uncut, and violently honest. I take the grit, the dirt, the reality of life and I apply it to the Gospel.

Because the Truth doesn’t come wrapped in a bow. It comes wrapped in blood and sweat.

WHY GO PAID? (The Armory) Hell doesn’t respect free passes. If you want to be a spectator, stay on the free list. But if you are ready to build a legacy that outlasts you, you need the blueprints.

When you upgrade to paid, you aren’t just “supporting a writer.” You are unlocking the Tactical Archive:

The War Room Protocols: The specific prayers I use when I’m too angry to speak or too broke to think.

The Fatherhood Drills: Exact scripts and methods to train sons who can stand when the culture falls.

The Unfiltered Theology: The hard truths your pastor is too scared to preach because he doesn’t want to lose donors.

The Iron Brotherhood: Access to a comment section that functions like a war council, not a social club.

THE PLEDGE This ain’t for spiritual tourists. If you want to feel “safe,” go elsewhere. If you want to build a faith that costs something—strap in.

The kingdom of darkness doesn’t clock out at 5 PM. Neither do I.

Are you ready to fight?