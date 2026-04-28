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The Robins Were Singing This Morning
This morning I sat by the window and watched robins fly across the fence with little pieces of something in their mouths.
28 mins ago
•
Biblical Man
13
4
1
The Third Verse
There is a man who sits near the back of the church.
11 hrs ago
•
Biblical Man
45
6
6
The Time You Keep Asking For Is Already In The Room
Most of us are not praying for time. We are praying for delay.
24 hrs ago
•
Biblical Man
40
3
9
I Have Spent A Lot Of My Life On Floors
A husband, a father, a PaPa, a sinner, a writer. And what the tile knows about me that nobody else does.
Apr 26
•
Biblical Man
and
Dead Hidden
57
10
11
For a Brief Moment, You Know Them as Kids
One day your children will be adults. Today they still reach for your hand.
Apr 25
•
Biblical Man
and
Dead Hidden
48
8
11
The Woman Who Makes a Home
A man does not know what he has until he sees what she has been carrying.
Apr 24
•
Biblical Man
66
10
16
Addressing Plagiarism
I have seen the comments.
Apr 23
•
Biblical Man
and
Dead Hidden
80
48
13
FOUR HUNDRED YEARS WITHOUT A PROPHET
Four hundred years and nobody heard a word from heaven.
Published on Dead Hidden
•
Apr 21
He died
He died for your lust.
Apr 19
•
Dead Hidden
87
10
27
I Am Really Glad You Enjoyed It
I watched Medora last night.
Published on The Biblical Man
•
Apr 18
I Am Really Glad You Enjoyed It
I watched Medora last night.
Apr 18
•
Biblical Man
and
Dead Hidden
83
29
7
A Dog With Two Masters
The dog in the alley behind the butcher shop ate for three years.
Apr 16
•
Dead Hidden
54
6
12
© 2026 A Johnson
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