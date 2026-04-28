The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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The Robins Were Singing This Morning
This morning I sat by the window and watched robins fly across the fence with little pieces of something in their mouths.
  Biblical Man
The Third Verse
There is a man who sits near the back of the church.
  Biblical Man
The Time You Keep Asking For Is Already In The Room
Most of us are not praying for time. We are praying for delay.
  Biblical Man
I Have Spent A Lot Of My Life On Floors
A husband, a father, a PaPa, a sinner, a writer. And what the tile knows about me that nobody else does.
  Biblical Man and Dead Hidden
For a Brief Moment, You Know Them as Kids
One day your children will be adults. Today they still reach for your hand.
  Biblical Man and Dead Hidden
The Woman Who Makes a Home
A man does not know what he has until he sees what she has been carrying.
  Biblical Man
Addressing Plagiarism
I have seen the comments.
  Biblical Man and Dead Hidden
FOUR HUNDRED YEARS WITHOUT A PROPHET
Four hundred years and nobody heard a word from heaven.
Published on Dead Hidden  
He died
He died for your lust.
  Dead Hidden
I Am Really Glad You Enjoyed It
I watched Medora last night.
Published on The Biblical Man  
I Am Really Glad You Enjoyed It
I watched Medora last night.
  Biblical Man and Dead Hidden
A Dog With Two Masters
The dog in the alley behind the butcher shop ate for three years.
  Dead Hidden
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