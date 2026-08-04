Foaming at the mouth

You ever faked being crazy? Not as some type of joke, but because your life was so far from your yellow brick road. David did, and he wrote this psalm soon after.

A young lion is the most dangerous thing in the field.

Full grown, fast, nothing out there hunting him. He has every advantage an animal can be handed. David watched them and wrote this down:

“The young lions do lack, and suffer hunger.” (Psalm 34:10)

Not the old ones. Not the sick or the crippled ones. The young lions. The strongest animals on the ground go to bed empty.

The verse does not say they were lazy. It does not call them wicked or cursed. It says they were strong, and strong was not enough. Most hunts end with nothing. He runs, he misses, he lies back down, and the sun goes down on him hungry.

Now here is the part that should get a working man.

Same songbook, seventy psalms later:

“The young lions roar after their prey, and seek their meat from God.” (Psalm 104:21)

When the lion does eat, Scripture says God fed him.

So the lion is never actually feeding himself. He is just the last one to find out who is filling the plate. He roars, he runs it down, he drags it back, and the whole time the Bible calls that provision from the hand of God.

That is the truth about your own arm. It is real. God gave it to you. It was never your supply line.

David finishes the verse:

“but they that seek the LORD shall not want any good thing.”

Not every thing you asked for. Every good thing.

And look at who wrote it. The heading over this psalm says David wrote it when he changed his behaviour before Abimelech, who drove him away. He had just faked being out of his mind to keep from getting killed, and he ran. Four verses up he says, “This poor man cried, and the LORD heard him.”

He was not writing theory about hunger. He had been the poor man.

Be strong. Work like it depends on you. Just quit confusing your arm with the One who fills the plate.

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