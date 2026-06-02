So I built a wall that makes Scripture go first. Beta's open.

Adam here.

Be honest about your morning.

Your eyes open. Before your feet hit the floor, before you say one word to God — your hand is already moving. The phone. The feed. A stack of notifications that loaded overnight, waiting to tell you what to feel before you've prayed about a thing.

Your phone preaches before you do.

And your kids learned it by watching you.

They reach for the screen before they reach for Him. Not because they're rebellious — because that's the order they've seen modeled every single morning by the man of the house.

Martha had Christ in her own house and still missed Him. "Cumbered about much serving." The Lord was right there in the room, and she let the noise of the day speak first. Luke 10. Most Christian homes are living it and don't even know.

I got tired of losing that fight with willpower. Willpower doesn't survive 6am.

So I built a wall.

It's called FaithWall. The idea is brutally simple:

Your phone doesn't open until you've been in the Book.

You set the gate — minutes in the Bible, verses read, or chapters finished. You set the threshold. 15 minutes. Two chapters. Whatever you decide. Until it's done, the noise stays locked behind the Word.

Family Mode sets it for the whole house. The kids read before they scroll. You read before you scroll. The first voice in your home every morning belongs to God again.

But here's what caught me off guard while I built it.

I didn't just make a blocker. I made the Bible app I always wanted and could never find.

Tap any word — it shows you the Law of First Mention, the first place that word appears in all of Scripture, because the Bible defines the Bible. Cross-references from the Treasury of Scripture Knowledge. Webster's 1828 dictionary — back when words still meant what God meant. Scofield notes. Your own notes, saved.

Bible first. Always.

"Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed." This is a tool for people who want to dig — not be spoon-fed.

Now — straight talk.

It's in beta. Both app stores are reviewing it right now. 33 families are already inside, before the doors open to the public.

I'm letting founding members in on a pay-what-you-want basis, starting at $10.

You might be asking: why would I pay for a beta?

Fair question. Here's the honest answer.

You're not buying a finished app. You're buying in early — founding-member status locked in, your input shaping what this becomes, standing in the gap to help me build it. The ten bucks isn't the point. The commitment is. A person protects what they’ve paid for.

And if all this ever did was put the Word in front of your family before the world got its hands on them — what's that worth on a Tuesday morning?

Get on the wall before public launch:

deadhidden.org/os/faithwall-beta

For your house,

Adam

Biblical Man

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P.S. — The walkthrough is right below. Seven minutes. Watch how the gate works, then come build this with us.