Live with Dead Hidden

Manifest

Manifest Podcast: Where Biblical Truth Meets Real Talk

Two ordinary men. One unshakable mission: Expose the lies, challenge the culture, and equip believers for the spiritual war we’re all facing.

No fluff. No compromise. No fear.

We tackle current events, biblical wisdom, and spiritual discipline—delivering hard truths without apology.

In a world drowning in deception, it’s time to manifest the truth.

New episodes every week.

Biblical. Raw. Unfiltered.

Available on all major podcast platforms.

Listen now. Join the fight.

Manifest Podcast: Where Biblical Truth Meets Real Talk Two ordinary men. One unshakable mission: Expose the lies, challenge the culture, and equip believers for the spiritual war we’re all facing. No fluff. No compromise. No fear. We tackle current events, biblical wisdom, and spiritual discipline—delivering hard truths without apology. In a world drowning in deception, it’s time to manifest the truth. New episodes every week. Biblical. Raw. Unfiltered. Available on all major podcast platforms. Listen now. Join the fight.