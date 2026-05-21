I read every reply.

Some weeks the inbox is heavy. People send me their stories.

The husband who started reading the Plain Bible Manual at 4 AM before the kids wake up.

The wife who reads my posts aloud to him at the dinner table because she has been carrying the spiritual weight of the marriage for ten years and finally has a voice that backs her up.

The mother of three who read the piece about the Mothers of Giants and wept because she had been carrying generational shame she never had words for.

The grandmother who emailed me to say she had been reading the Bible for forty years and never noticed the conjunction in Matthew 6:21 until I pointed it out. She underlined it in her Bible.

The single mother in Memphis who wrote at 11:30 PM after a double shift to say one of my pieces was the first thing that did not make her feel like a failure that week.

The reader who quote-replied earlier this week with the line: “The chain of generational faith does not start in the church pew. It starts at your kitchen table.”

You have been writing me letters.

I have been keeping every one.

Who I write for

If you have been reading and not responding, that is fine. The work is yours either way.

But it helps to know who is on the other side of this.

The men driving trucks at 4 AM with my posts on audio.

The women raising children while their husbands check out emotionally.

The pastors quietly sharing my work with their congregations and pretending not to be the one who recommended it.

The widow who reads the morning piece and the evening piece and tells her dead husband what she just read.

The brother who is in his fifties and feels like he wasted thirty years and is afraid to start over.

The sister who has not been inside a church building in two years because the last pastor she trusted broke faith with the women in the congregation.

You are not strangers to me. I know you are out there.

The store, plainly

Some of you have asked where the store is now.

For a long time I sold through Gumroad. They were compromised in February. Around seven thousand dollars went missing in one night. I tried Payhip for a few weeks. It was not the right fit.

So I built our own store at deadhidden.org/store. Vercel hosts it. Stripe handles the checkout. I own the data and the deliveries. Christie and I sleep at night knowing the payment and the file delivery are both ours to control.

If you have been buying from me, that is where to buy now.

If you bought years ago on Gumroad, your old library is still there. Reply to this email if you cannot find it and I will resend.

The whole library is in the Vault. It is on sale at $285 through May 31. Christie’s Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault is included free for May. After May 31 it goes back to $365.

What is coming

The free letters will keep arriving. They always will.

For paid subscribers, two things are about to start showing up more often.

Deep dives on doctrine. Pieces too dense for the morning scroll. The kind of writing that requires you to sit with a Bible open and a pen in your hand for forty minutes. The canon argument. Dispensational seams. The order of resurrection. The unpopular Pauline verses your pastor walks past. The women in Acts who preached when the apostles were in prison.

The hidden things. What the Bible says directly that the church has been too embarrassed to teach. Watchers. Nephilim. The pre-Adamic question. The day the angels stood beside Joshua. Bashan. The serpent on the pole. The two trees and what was actually on the second one.

And guest emails. Writers I trust will start contributing pieces on this deeper terrain. Some of them have spent twenty years on a single passage. Their work is going to land in your inbox alongside mine.

These are not for everybody. Some of you read for encouragement and that is right. The deep dives are for the readers who want to put their elbows on the Bible and dig.

If that is you, the paid subscription is where the deeper pieces live.

Subscribe

A thank you

To the wife who has been forwarding my posts to her husband for months: thank you. I see you.

To the husband who finally read one of them: I am glad.

To the paid subscriber who has been here since the beginning: I have not forgotten.

To the new reader who showed up this week: read until your bones hurt. Then read again.

Christie and I are not strangers anymore. We are in your house. We will keep showing up.

Adam

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