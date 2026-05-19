I was talking to my friend this morning.

Every Christian wakes up to the same scene.

You have a house.

You have a gate.

And before your feet hit the floor, something is already standing there trying to get in your head.

The phone on the nightstand is the gate.

The first thought before your eyes open is the gate.

The mood your spouse woke up in is the gate.

The headline your mind already knew was coming is the gate.

The body in the mirror is the gate.

The bank account is the gate.

The old fear that found you before coffee is the gate.

You will not fortify that gate by trying harder.

You will not fortify it by reading another book about discipline.

You fortify the gate with thankfulness.

That sounds soft.

It is not.

Thankfulness is the on-ramp to worship.

And worship is the one thing the enemy at your gate cannot walk through.

“Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.”

— Colossians 3:2 (KJV)

The thing on earth is the phone.

The thing on earth is the worry.

The thing on earth is the account balance.

The thing on earth is the argument you are already rehearsing.

The thing on earth is the mirror.

Setting your affection on things above is not pretending those things are not real.

It is refusing to let them be first.

I sat in a pew Sunday night and listened to my pastor preach on worship. He laid out four marks of biblical worship.

Sacrifice.

Substance.

Service.

Speech.

Whichever of those four you give first thing in the morning tells the truth about what has your gate.

When the first thing you reach for is the phone, you have already given your service to Google.

When the first thing your mouth says is a complaint, you have already given your speech to worry.

When the first money decision of the day is impulsive, you have already given your substance to the algorithm.

When the Bible you said you would open stays closed, you have already given your sacrifice to sleep.

Thankfulness is how you reverse the order.

Before the phone.

Before the mood.

Before the headline.

Before the mirror.

Say three things out loud.

Not in your head.

Out loud.

“Lord, thank you for breath.”

“Lord, thank you for my house.”

“Lord, thank you that I am not waking up without mercy.”

It feels stupid the first morning.

Less stupid the second.

By the fourth or fifth morning, the gate is still there, but it is not as loud.

That is not a productivity hack.

That is war.

Paul opened letter after letter this way. Grace. Peace. Thankfulness.

That was not throat-clearing.

That was gate work.

So here is the small assignment.

Before you comment, put the phone down for ten seconds.

Say three things you are thankful for out loud.

Then come back and comment **GATE**.

I will send you the new field guide:

Five Weapons the Enemy Uses to Steal Your Attention

It is pay-what-you-want today.

The floor is $1, so the checkout and delivery system can do its job. If it helps you, give more. If all you can do is a dollar, take it and use it.

This is for the Christian who is tired of losing the day before breakfast.

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The Vault is not a pile of PDFs.

It is the shelf I wish I had when I kept trying to fight one battle at a time with scattered papers and a tired mind.

Bible study. Marriage. Parenting. Spiritual warfare. Household order. Hard verses. Plain help.

Christie’s Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault is included free through May 31.

After Sunday, it goes back to $365.

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Who is at your gate this morning?

Adam

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