The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Laura Lynch's avatar
Laura Lynch
5h

Gratitude is literally the “gate” to freedom in just about every area of like! Three things I felt grateful for after reading this is: 1. You for being faithful to write this and bringing perspective back to one who easily forgets this. 2. My husband who leads with gratitude and love. 3. My church that stands strong and grounded in the middle of a world where churches have tilted. Thank you for this! 😊

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Linda Campbell's avatar
Linda Campbell
12m

GATE😊

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