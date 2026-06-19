The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Gloria I Long's avatar
Gloria I Long
2h

Question: as a subscriber I pd $10 via a pdf thing that I have not printed because not enough time & good system to have it printed. If I want it printed -how much for that upgrade? Gloria

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Jordan Branscombe's avatar
Jordan Branscombe
2hEdited

to be fair, everybody reading the Bible for themselves without any help or assistance from those secured in the faith have led to over 40,000 different denominations

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