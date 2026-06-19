A woman wrote me this week.

She said she had stopped reading her Bible.

Not in rebellion. In shame.

She opened it at the kitchen table. She hit a passage she did not understand. So she asked a machine.

The machine quoted a Bible she does not own. It corrected her Bible. It sounded certain the whole time.

She closed the Book and felt stupid.

She told me she had been reading less every month.

I told her she did not have a comprehension problem.

She had a permission problem.

Somewhere along the way, you were taught the Bible is for experts.

That you need the Greek. The seminary. The footnotes. The man with the degree.

That is not what the Book says about itself.

The entrance of thy words giveth light; it giveth understanding unto the simple.

Psalm 119:130

Unto the simple.

Not unto the scholar. Unto the simple.

The woman with the issue of blood did not wait for permission. Twelve years of physicians had failed her. She stopped asking the experts. She pressed through the crowd and touched the hem herself. (Mark 5)

That is the whole move.

I drove a garbage truck.

No seminary. No Greek. I read the Bible, and it read me.

The Book is plain. It was always plain. The fog was added later.

So I rebuilt the manual.

Plain Bible Manual 2.0. One hundred seventy-five pages. Cover to cover.

Printable worksheets so you read with a pen in your hand, not a screen in your face.

Scripture-Safe prompts that make the machine serve the text instead of editing it.

You stop being corrected. You start reading.

The manual is nineteen dollars. The complete system with the worksheets and the prompts is thirty-seven. Lifetime updates. Buy it once.

Get Plain Bible Manual 2.0

You were never too simple to read it.

You were told you were.

The same Book that gives light to the simple is sitting closed on your shelf. Because a man with a degree, or a machine with a confident voice, told you it was above you.

It is not above you.

Pick it back up. Read it with a pen.

The entrance of thy words giveth light.

Let it in.

Pick it back up

Adam

P.S. Already own the original Plain Bible Manual? Your 2.0 update is free. The worksheets and Scripture-Safe prompts are the add-on at the same link.