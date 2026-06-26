Still with you.Jun 26, 20261561ShareWhat is weighing on you right now? Reply and tell me. I am reading every one.1561SharePrevious
My two oldest children went to college and are indoctrinated. They no longer believe in God. I’m trying to gather an army to pray for them.
I have a daughter that hasn’t spoken to me in almost five years. She doesn’t want anything to do with me. It’s over my failure in my first marriage. She found out the reasons five years ago. Divorce was 23 years ago. I’ve apologized but she’s cut off almost the entire family including her siblings. Sin has consequences. It’s under the blood but the ramifications continue to ripple.