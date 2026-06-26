The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

6 Comments

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Dawn Sweely's avatar
Dawn Sweely
2h

My two oldest children went to college and are indoctrinated. They no longer believe in God. I’m trying to gather an army to pray for them.

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Pastor Rick's avatar
Pastor Rick
31m

I have a daughter that hasn’t spoken to me in almost five years. She doesn’t want anything to do with me. It’s over my failure in my first marriage. She found out the reasons five years ago. Divorce was 23 years ago. I’ve apologized but she’s cut off almost the entire family including her siblings. Sin has consequences. It’s under the blood but the ramifications continue to ripple.

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