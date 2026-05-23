The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Charlene Sarver's avatar
Charlene Sarver
7h

“An empty mind does not stay empty for long.

It gets filled with whatever is closest.”

Lord, grant us the grace and strength to keep our hearts fixed on You. In Jesus name, amen.

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1 reply by Biblical Man
CFitz's avatar
CFitz
6h

Sin starts in the mind.

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