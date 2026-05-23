I sat under a sermon last Sunday that named what I have been carrying for two years.

He preached on the endangered mind.

He did not preach what most men are preaching about the modern Christian’s anxiety.

He did not blame the algorithm.

He did not blame the news.

He did not blame the politicians.

He blamed my heart.

He preached on Proverbs 4 verse 23.

Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.

And then he said the line I have been chewing on for five days.

It is not your brain. It is your heart.

What I Have Been Doing Wrong

I have been treating my anxiety like a software problem.

A wrong setting. A bad input. A glitch in the code.

Take a verse like a vitamin.

Take a podcast like a supplement.

Take a tweet thread like a multivitamin pack.

Wait for the symptoms to clear.

They never clear.

Because the issue is not the input.

The issue is what my heart was already loving when the input arrived.

If my heart is set on something other than Christ, every verse I read is going to bend around that love. The verse will not change me. My heart will change the verse.

That is why a man can read his Bible for forty years and never get free.

He is reading it through a heart that loves something else.

The Mind-Heart Connection

The Bible never separates the two.

David said Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts. He did not say search my mind and try my heart. He said both. He knew they were on the same wire.

Christ said out of the heart proceed evil thoughts. Matthew 15 verse 19. Not out of the mind. Out of the heart.

The book of Hebrews says the word of God is sharper than a two-edged sword. It pierces to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit. It is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.

The thoughts AND the intents.

Because they are connected.

You go the way your heart goes. That is it. You can predict what your life will look like by what your heart loves.

If you love pleasure, you will get pleasure and what pleasure brings.

If you love money, you will get money and what money brings.

If you love fame, you might get it, and you will get what fame brings.

If you love Christ, you will get the results of that, too.

The heart is the steering wheel. The mind just executes the route.

Why an Empty Mind Is the Most Dangerous Place You Can Live

An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. Every grandmother in the South said that, and every grandmother in the South was right.

The Bible says it cleaner.

Psalm 1.

Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.

Read that one more time.

The counsel of the ungodly.

You do not have to seek that out. It is in your pocket right now.

You did not go to the seat of the scornful. The seat came to you. It is on your home screen. It is in your earbuds. It is in your timeline. It is in your group chat.

An empty mind does not stay empty for long.

It gets filled with whatever is closest.

And right now, the closest thing to most Christian men’s minds is a phone full of people who do not love Christ and do not love you and do not have any responsibility for what becomes of you when their content has had its way with your imagination for three hours straight.

That is the counsel of the ungodly. Soft voices. Friendly tone. Logical-sounding takes. None of them carrying a Bible. All of them shaping yours.

The Voice at Three in the Morning Is Not Always Your Own

I will say it again.

The voice in your head at three in the morning is not always your own.

The Bible is clear about this.

There are many voices in the world. Some of them are spirits. Some of them have been trained on you. Some of them learned what to whisper by watching what you have already let in.

The serpent in Genesis 3 did not invent a new lie. He just bent God’s word into a question.

Yea, hath God said.

That is the same voice you have heard at three in the morning when you cannot sleep because of something you did, or something you are carrying, or something you are afraid of.

That voice is real. That voice is old. That voice has had a lot of practice.

You do not beat it with a Google search.

You beat it with a heart that has already been kept with all diligence.

The Cure Is Not Solitary

This is where I have to be honest.

For two years, I have tried to fix my mind on my own. With a Bible, a prayer journal, and a quiet hour.

That helped.

It did not fix.

What started to fix was something I resisted for a long time.

The Bible says it plain. James 5 verse 16.

Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed.

One to another.

Not on a forum.

Not in a comment section.

Not into a microphone.

To another man. In person. Whose hand you can shake. Whose eyes you can see. Whose week you know.

A brother who is not just a follower of yours, and is not just a fan, and is not anonymous.

I have a man like that. I have a couple of them. They have saved my life more than once.

If you do not have one, that is the assignment.

Not a course.

Not a podcast.

Not a guide.

Find one.

Hebrews 10:24 says we are to consider one another to provoke unto love and good works. And then the very next verse says not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together.

If your mind has been endangered for a year and you have not assembled with anyone, that is not coincidence. That is the architecture of the trap.

What I Am Putting in Your Hands

If your mind has been on the floor for a while and you do not know which door to walk through first, here are four. Walk through them in order, or take the one that fits where you are.

The Vault— through Memorial Day (May 31), the Vault is $285 instead of $365. Everything I have published in one place. The Plain Bible Manual. Wars and Rumors of Wars. Familiar Spirits. Christie’s Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault bundled in. Future guides ship in as I write them. This is the door if you want the whole shelf.

→ https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault

The Plain Bible Manual— if you have not started reading your Bible plain yet, this is door one. No commentary between you and the page. The book I hand new converts and grown men who say I do not know where to start.

→ https://deadhidden.org/store/the-plain-bible-manual

Where the Bible Came From— preorder. The full series on how we got this book across two thousand years and forty men. So when the next confident voice tells you the earliest manuscripts say something different, you will already know who is talking and why.

→ https://buy.stripe.com/fZu14o9bSc7acgu8Jpc3m0i

Not Enoch— if anyone has handed you the Book of Enoch and your stomach turned, the seven Bible proofs are in the booklet I have at presale right now. Pre-sale floor is $14, ships in two weeks.

→ https://buy.stripe.com/eVqcN6co46MQdky2l1c3m0h

One Verse Before I Let You Go

Romans 8 verse 38 and 39.

For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

That is the verse you say out loud at three in the morning when the voice in your head sounds like it is winning.

It is not winning.

Your heart was bought.

Your mind was claimed.

The voice in your head is just an old liar who has not been read the verdict yet.

Read it to him.

Then go find a brother. And go to church tomorrow, even when you do not feel like it. Especially when you do not feel like it.

Keep walking.

— Adam

Share