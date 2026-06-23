You sat your daughter down and gave her the talk. Watch out for boys. Wait for a good one. You felt like a strong father for an afternoon.

She was not listening to the talk. She was watching the marriage. A girl does not learn what a man is from a lecture in the kitchen. She learns it from the man in the recliner, the one who barely looks up when her mother walks into the room. You can warn her about wolves for an hour. She has spent eighteen years studying how you treat the one woman who already trusted you. That is the real talk, and you give it every day without opening your mouth.

Here is the lie you are teaching her, and you do not even say it out loud. Whatever you hand her mother, you are telling your daughter to accept. Go cold and call it being a man, and she will marry a cold man and call it normal. Treat her mother like hired help, and your daughter goes and finds a man who treats her like hired help, certain that is all she rates. You think you are raising her. Mostly you are writing the casting call for the man who gets her, and a lot of you are describing yourself.

I come from a line of men who taught their daughters terrible things without ever sitting one down. My great-grandmother married a man with violent hands. She finally ran, married a gentle one, and stayed with him until the day she died. But her sons had already watched the first marriage, and they carried it into theirs. My grandfather raised my father with his fists. Every woman downstream of those men spent years untangling what the word husband was even supposed to mean, because the first draft they were handed was a raised hand and a slammed door. I am a father now. I am writing a casting call in my own house this week, and I do not get to hand you any of this from a clean room.

God saw this coming before you were born. When He built marriage, He said the point was not your comfort and not even your happiness. “And did not he make one?... And wherefore one? That he might seek a godly seed.” One flesh, on purpose, so the children would grow up under something true. Then the same prophet names the crime. A man who deals treacherously with the wife of his youth is not only wounding her. He is poisoning the well his own children drink from. Your daughter is the godly seed God was after. How you treat her mother is the water.

So stop rehearsing the speech you are going to give her about good men, and go be the one you are about to demand she find. The talk will not be what she marries. She will marry the man you showed her at the dinner table for eighteen years, the one you never knew you were auditioning. Right now, in your house, you are the only model she has. Make him worth copying.

One more thing, because it is push week and I am not going to pretend it isn’t.

The guides that help a man actually lead a house, read the Book at the table, and break the pattern his daughter is studying, are 30% off through Thursday. Code ARSENAL30. It closes June 25 at 11:59pm CT.

Here is the part that matters more than the sale. If money is tight in your home right now, you do not pay. Reply to this and tell me which guide you need. It is yours, free, no questions, no shame. There is a father reading this whose daughter is watching him drown, and ten dollars is the only thing between him and the tool that would help. This week, the men who can pay are covering the men who can’t. Buy your shelf and you are not shopping. You are covering a brother whose house is barely holding.

→ deadhidden.org/store. 30% off through Thursday, June 25. Code ARSENAL30.

Adam

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