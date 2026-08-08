The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Biblical Man
4h

https://gofund.me/5b5f78414. This is the families go fund me for anyone interested in helping the one year old who survived

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Faithful Recovery's avatar
Faithful Recovery
3h

This is heartbreaking but something that needed to be said. I suffered from postpartum depression after our daughter was born. It had been nine years since our first daughter came. Nine years without another pregnancy. Nine years praying for another child. We were overjoyed when she came. And then the darkness came. I was lucky. I had family, a sister who’s a family counselor, a mom who came to stay with me, a church family who reached out. I wasn’t alone. My condition had a name, but my faith had an anchor. We got through it. My heart cries for that family. For the ones who battle that darkness alone. It’s a horrific thing. I pray no woman has to face it alone 🙏🏻

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