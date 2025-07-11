Why Your Marriage Feels Like a Knife Fight (And the Bloody Way Out)
This 'dealbreaker Bull' is poisoning unions—here's how to ditch the scorecard for unbreakable bonds.
Picture this: You're in the trenches of your own home, staring across the dinner table at the person you swore to love forever. But instead of peace, it's a battlefield. She's withholding intimacy because you "didn't meet her emotional needs today." You're eyeing the door, thinking, "If she freezes me out, why shouldn't I find warmth elsewhere?"
Every ar…