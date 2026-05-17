The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Faithful Recovery's avatar
Faithful Recovery
2h

Boy, did this one hit close to home! It’s not my story to share, but the forgiveness is. I realized that holding on to my anger and resentment locked me in the cage too. I didn’t want the cage, I wanted freedom and peace. Forgiveness is the only way. Jesus taught us that from the cross. How can we do less?

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The Real Invitation's avatar
The Real Invitation
1m

Forgiveness is a consequence of sight, not a rule to follow. As a rule it shifts to being transactional, and so there is weight to it that is measured and counted. I did write an article titled Forgiveness that allows one to consider how the transactional component is set aside.

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