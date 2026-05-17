Forgive. Move on. Be the bigger person.

But you wake up next to the wound. You eat breakfast across from it. You share a calendar with it. A bed. A last name. Kids.

Scripture knows that house.

Hannah lived with Peninnah. "And her adversary also provoked her sore, for to make her fret... year by year." (1 Samuel 1:6-7)

Abigail lived with Nabal. "As his name is, so is he; Nabal is his name, and folly is with him." (1 Samuel 25:25)

These women did not get to "move on." They got up the next morning and made the food.

Here is what God said over their houses.

1. Forgiveness releases the debt. It does not deny the wound.

"Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another." (Colossians 3:13) Forbearing assumes weight.

2. Forgiveness is not trust.

"If thy brother trespass against thee, rebuke him; and if he repent, forgive him." (Luke 17:3) Christ commands the rebuke first. You are not unkind for naming the thing.

3. An apology without fruit is not repentance.

"Bring forth therefore fruits meet for repentance." (Matthew 3:8) "I'm sorry" that changes nothing is a tax-evasion scheme in church clothes.

4. Bitterness is the second wound. The one you give yourself.

"Lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled." (Hebrews 12:15) The first cut was theirs. The root is yours to pull.

5. Reconciliation takes two. Forgiveness takes one.

You can forgive alone. You cannot reconcile alone. Stop blaming yourself for a wall the other person keeps mortaring.

You are not bitter because you are weak.

You are bitter because you have been forgiving in the dark while they keep forgetting where the light switch is.

Forgive the debt.

Speak the truth.

Refuse the bitterness.

Wait for the fruit.

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Restack this for the woman in your feed forgiving in the dark.

Comment with the verse you grip when the wound resurfaces. I read every one.