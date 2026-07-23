I talked to my friend Brandon this morning.

He had dysentery in Iraq. More than once. He knows the sickness better than any man should.

The troops had a name for it. Saddam’s revenge. It hit about three of every four men who deployed. In the spring of 2003 the invasion outran its own supply lines, and the toilets never caught up.

So men improvised. A steel .50 cal ammo can. The M2A1. Built for linked machine gun rounds, not human dignity. Five and a half inches wide. Too narrow to sit on. A turret gunner who could not leave his weapon kept one between his legs. One vet kept a can on active duty at all times. Ready.

The most Marine sentence ever written.

When units stopped moving they built burn s****. Cut-down 55-gallon drums under plywood seats. Douse it in diesel. Light it. Somebody had to stir.

That is what a war of movement does to men.

You get dysentery from bad water. And Brandon told me the cure has not changed in a thousand years.

Water and rest.

Clean water going in. And stop moving until your body can hold it down again.

I could not stop thinking about that all day. Because a fountain just went bad in front of all of us.

How the sickness spreads

The Army teaches the Four F’s. Feces, Food, Fingers, Flies. Keep them apart and you live. Let them mix and dysentery follows. Every time.

A fly lands on waste. Then on your food. Then it is in you.

That is the whole mechanism. The filth has to reach the mouth. And somebody has to let it.

Our grandfathers fought in that same desert. North Africa, 1942. They got gut sick at 128 men per thousand. Our men in Iraq, sixty years and a technological revolution later, got sick at 146.

Worse.

Better vehicles. Better medicine. The disease did not care. The failure point was never the equipment. It was the man. What he does with his own filth when nobody is watching.

Hold that. We come back to it.

The fountain

According to court documents filed this week, a nationally known preacher was charged with sending explicit images to a teenage boy. Fifteen images. Over a year. Thirteen counts, felonies among them. He admitted it to police, according to the affidavit.

Thousands of families trusted this man with their children.

Proverbs 25:26. “A righteous man falling down before the wicked is as a troubled fountain, and a corrupt spring.”

Read that verse extra slow. The verse is not about him.

It is about everyone downstream who has to drink.

A troubled fountain is trampled water. Churned. Mud in every cup. The people drinking did nothing wrong. They trusted the source. Kids drank here. Young preachers. Whole families.

The church keeps building bigger platforms and getting the same falls. Better lights. Bigger stages. The disease does not care. The failure point was never the platform.

It was the man.

The sickness

Spiritual dysentery is no joke.

When the fountain turns, the people who drank cannot hold anything down. Sermons run straight through. Worship tastes like betrayal. Every truth the man ever handed you now carries his sediment.

Brandon said the body in dysentery cannot absorb what it needs. It passes right through. That is a soul after a fall like this. It cannot keep the good down anymore.

The enemy loves this part. He whispers that every fountain is dirty now. Every pulpit hides a phone. Men call that discernment. Sometimes it is just the sickness talking.

And the worst instinct now is to run for the next fountain. Another conference. Another name. Another famous cup.

That is how you stay sick.

Feces, Food, Fingers, Flies. Stop letting charisma touch your cup.

The cure

Brandon’s cure holds. Water and rest.

Water first. Not from another famous well. “The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.” Psalm 12:6. Purified seven times. The only water certified clean. It never needed a preacher’s name on the label.

“The washing of water by the word.” Ephesians 5:26. You recover by drinking what cannot be trampled.

Then rest. “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28. Come unto me. Not come to the next man. “There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.” Hebrews 4:9.

Jesus Christ is the rest. The one fountain that has never once gone bad.

Before you scroll

Somebody will say writing this is unkind.

“Them that sin rebuke before all, that others also may fear.” 1 Timothy 5:20. Silence is how the next boy gets a phone number.

Parents. Your kids heard already. They are doing the math on every sermon they ever loved. Do not let them sit in that alone. Speak first.

And pray for the boy. By name. Before God. Everybody writes about the preacher. Almost nobody writes about the child.

Your faith was never meant to rest on a man.

Men fall. Christ reigns.

Drink clean water. Get some rest. Then get back up.

Bible. Word for word.

-Adam

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