The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Charlene Sarver's avatar
Charlene Sarver
1h

“Your faith was never meant to rest on a man.

Men fall. Christ reigns.”

Amen! 🙏

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Dennis Dixon's avatar
Dennis Dixon
2h

True Dat Biblical Man and Water Boy. You carry it from sideline to sideline. Us average athletes couldn’t survive without the Water

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