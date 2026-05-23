Christie and I found three printed copies of Before The World Does.

These are the homeschool Bible-based sexuality curriculum sets we made for parents who want to get to their children before the world does.

Each set includes the teacher's guide and the student workbook.

The digital pair is $61.99.

But these are printed.

Spiral bound.

Ready to put on the kitchen table this summer.

In honor of our family growing this month with Olivia’s wedding, we want to give away these three sets.

Three households.

Three printed sets.

Shipped free to your door.

Continental U.S. only.

This would be an excellent summer Bible study for a parent or grandparent to work through with a growing child.

It can also be shipped to a grandchild or another loved one.

Grandparents, this is a good one to enter.

Here is how to enter:

Reply to this email with the word PRINT, your name, and your shipping state.

We will draw three winners on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

No purchase is necessary.

If you want to stand with our family during this wedding season, you can give $5 or more here:

https://deadhidden.org/support

Giving does not increase your odds. It simply helps the family while we walk through a full month.

We are grateful either way.

Adam and Christie

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P.S. The world is already teaching children about bodies, desire, sex, marriage, and identity. This set helps parents speak first, with Scripture open and shame off the table.