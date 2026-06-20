Blake is under my roof this morning. Not a hospital room. Not behind a machine. Not a photo I keep thumbing from the other end of the country. Under my roof.

He came too early and too small, almost a year ago now, and for most of that year breathing was something he had to work at. This month the oxygen came off. He is still small. He is still here.

My son brought him north. Him and Maria both, staying with us while they hunt for a place of their own. There are extra shoes by the door now, extra voices down the hall, extra questions at the table. I am not complaining. A man only gripes about a full house when he has forgotten what a roof is for.

Yesterday I asked whether you could still see me, and a lot of you answered with one word. HERE. Some typed it like roll call, some like relief. A few of you told me the emails had quietly stopped, that I vanished out of your inbox sometime after I started talking about FaithWall, and you had to go hunt down my name to find me again. I will get to all of it, and I will tell you how to fix it. But it was that one word that stayed with me. HERE. A house was never built to be a showpiece. It is a place where somebody still answers when his name is called.

And here is the part that put a lump in my throat. While I was out counting who was still in the room, God walked my own people back through the door.

A son leaves your house. Years pass. Then he comes back carrying a son of his own, and it makes a man go quiet. You start counting what actually got through. Not what you meant to hand down, but what got through. My temper got through, and my long silences, and the hours I gave to work instead of to him, and the failures I would take back if I could. And the Book got through too. Not as clean as I wish I had handed it to him. But it got through.

As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man; so are children of the youth. (Psalm 127:4)

A father does not own the arrow. He aims it, he lets it go, and one day he answers the door when God sends it back needing shelter. Mine came back. And he did not come back alone. Blake is here too.

He will carry something out of this season, and it probably will not be the words. It will be the table. Whether Papa was short with people or grateful for them. Whether the Bible in this house was furniture or food. That is the quiet terror of fatherhood. A child does not remember your doctrine. He remembers the temperature of the house he grew up in.

Some of you never got a warm one. You got a closed Bible and clean clothes on Sunday. A man who taped verses over his temper and called it headship. A chair at the table that stayed empty. I am not going to dress Father’s Day up sweet for you. But I will tell you the one thing that cost me something to learn. A whole house can turn on a single open Bible. The man does not have to become impressive. He has to open the Book.

Yesterday you answered HERE. Today I am calling a different roll. Is the Bible open where you live? Not on the shelf, not buried in an app, not yanked out to win an argument. Open. At the table, with your wife, with your children, with the grandchildren if God has given you that long. And if you are alone this morning, open it anyway.

Here is the help I can put in your hands. Everything my wife and I have built for keeping the Book open in a loud, busy, full house, we set on one shelf for this weekend. We are calling it the Father’s Day Household Shelf. The studies, the plans, the tools to read scripture with your family without needing a seminary degree to do it. It is $197, and the shelf comes down Sunday night. If this work has kept the Book open in your house, this is how you carry it forward and keep it open in someone else’s. 👉 https://deadhidden.org/store/fathers-day-household-shelf

If you already carry the work, thank you, you are the reason it reaches anyone. And if your own house is barely holding together this morning, open the Book before you spend a dollar here. The Book is free. It always was.

The roof is full this morning. That is not an interruption. That is the work.

Adam

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P.S. If these emails had stopped landing for you, that was not you and it was not me. Substack quietly switched a chunk of you off, most of it right after I started talking about FaithWall. Open the last email I sent, move it to your primary inbox, and check that email is still turned on in your account settings. Then you are back at the table with the rest of us.