The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Ol Smoky's avatar
Ol Smoky
2h

Hey man, I wrote to you!

You haven't written back yet...I know you're busy!

But you're correct in that there are a myriad of options out there, many places where Christians can run to for a little bit of literary comfort

People writing to us, telling us not to fear, that our sins are forgiven, that God's grace covers our daily mistakes, our daily rebellion.

And that's all true, but the way it's framed, I feel like it lets us off too easy.

I feel like the way that you write punches you straight to the heart, cuts through all the chaff, through all the fluff, challenges us to see the world as it really is, to refine our worldview to include the pain that we cause our Heavenly Father,

Because we do cause Him pain.

He weeps with us, I believe, sometimes on account of us.

And I believe that without you needing to write me back to tell me so, that whenever I get to the point where my reasons for not wanting to sin anymore are more about what it does to Him than what it does to me,

I'll stop sinning.

At any rate, much of that I've learned from reading from you, so keep going, Adam,

Don't quit.

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Isaiah 6:4's avatar
Isaiah 6:4
2h

You WILL reap a harvest if you faint not.

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