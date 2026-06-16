"God met me when I was at my lowest, overwhelmed with hopelessness and shame."

A woman wrote me that.

Not to be quoted. She wrote it because it was true.

She had hit the floor. The place where the noise stops and the shame gets loud.

And she did one thing.

She opened the Book.

Not a commentary. Not a study guide. Not a podcast about the Book.

The Book.

She told me what happened next. Slow.

"I ordered the Plain Bible Manual. I'm reading it now, and finding that I cannot rush."

She could not rush. Read that again.

We live in a hurry. We skim the Word like a feed. We reach for the man who will explain it so we never have to sit with it.

She stopped reaching. She slowed down. She read it plain.

And a week later she wrote this.

"This morning Scripture means something more to me than it once did. This morning I know I'm reading God's word."

That is the whole thing.

Not "I learned a fact." Not "I felt inspired."

"I know I'm reading God's word."

She came up off the floor with the Book in her hand.

And here is what you need to hear.

She is not the only one.

Send this to someone who needs to come up off the floor.

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The letters keep coming. They all say the same thing.

A man named Dave wrote me.

"I purchased your Bible Manual. And WOW! Everything you write is backed up by Scripture."

Backed up by Scripture. Not by me. He checked.

A man named Mike B.

"I'm now truly in my KJV Bible everyday. The difference is the weight."

The weight. He felt it. The Book reads heavier when nobody stands between you and it.

A woman named Kate.

"Because of you, my husband and I started reading the Bible last year. From the beginning. Not referencing or picking and choosing. Reading."

From the beginning. Not picking and choosing. A husband and a wife. Reading together.

A man named Jackie Wright.

"I'm halfway through the Bible for the second time. My wife has noticed the difference."

His wife noticed. The Book changes a man before it changes his words.

These are not testimonials I went looking for. They came to me.

Different lives. Different floors. One pattern.

They stopped reaching for the scholar. They read it plain. And the Book came alive.

Now hear what the woman from the floor said when she was done.

"I highly recommend The Plain Bible Manual. It is not for the faint of heart. It is not a list."

It is not a list.

She said the thing I built it to be.

Because a list counts you. A list gives you rules and keeps you busy and never once sets you in front of the words.

I did not write a list.

I wrote a way back into the Book.

That is all the manual is. A man taking your hand and walking you back to the King James and saying: read it. Slow. Plain. It means what it says.

I have watched what it does. So have they.

S. Leonard wrote four words after he bought it.

"Labor of love and wisdom."

That is the manual.

And I made it bigger.

Plain Bible 2.0 is that same manual. Expanded.

Everything Dave checked and Mike felt and Kate and her husband walked through. All of it. Plus more.

More Scripture. More of the plain reading that put the weight back in their hands.

It is the same path that found a woman on the floor and walked her back to "I know I'm reading God's word."

If you have been skimming the Book. If you have been reaching for the man who explains it so you never have to sit with it. If you are tired and you are on the floor.

This is the hand.

Get Plain Bible 2.0

Read it slow. You will not be able to rush either.

That is the point.

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P.S. She came up off the floor with the Book in her hand. So can the person you forward this to. Send it.