Two days ago, I wrote about the servant and the son.

A servant works to stay. A son already belongs.

Yesterday I wrote about the clipboard. The man-made list that counts you instead of keeping you. The list that stands where God should be.

Many of you read those posts and knew the wound. Same bondage, different houses. You spent years under somebody's list. You finally walked out. And now you are standing in the yard asking the question nobody answered on the way out the door.

If not the list, then what?

Because throwing off a false rule is not the same as having a true one. Plenty of people escape the clipboard and drift for ten years. No anchor. No rhythm. No Book.

Paul saw this coming.

"Now I say, That the heir, as long as he is a child, differeth nothing from a servant, though he be lord of all; But is under tutors and governors until the time appointed of the father." Galatians 4:1-2

Read that slow.

The heir is under tutors. Not because he is a slave. Because he is a child. The tutor's job is to shape him until the time appointed of the father.

Here is the question that put me on the floor.

Who appointed the tutor in your house?

Because your house has one. Every house does.

There is a voice that gets the first word in the morning and the last word at night. A voice your children watch you obey. A voice that decides what your family thinks about before anybody opens a Bible.

For most of us, that tutor is the phone.

Nobody appointed it.

No father chose it. No mother invited it to disciple the room. It walked in through the front door, sat down at the head of the table, and started teaching.

It teaches what matters.

It teaches what to fear.

It teaches what a body is for.

It teaches what marriage is worth.

It teaches what boredom means.

It teaches the house to reach before the house prays.

The cult hands you a list. The phone hands you a feed.

Different masters. Same result.

Something other than the Book is discipling your house.

Now, some of you are already bracing.

Adam, this sounds like another list. Another rule. Another clipboard.

Stop. Hear the difference.

A list counts you to keep you out. Perform or be cast off. That is bondage, and I will not sell you bondage with a Bible verse stapled to it.

A wall is the opposite of a list.

A wall does not count you. A wall guards you because you are already in.

The wall around the city does not make you a citizen. You build it because the citizens are worth protecting.

That is why we built FaithWall.

It is not a discipline app. It is not a streak counter. It is not a clipboard in your pocket.

It does one thing.

It removes the rival tutor from first place, so Scripture gets the first word in your house.

Here is what it is right now, plainly.

A KJV reader. A daily Scripture wall that puts the Word in front of your face before the feed gets there. Prayer capture, so the needs of your house do not evaporate by lunch. A reading rhythm your household can actually keep.

Not a program.

A rhythm.

JOIN FAITHWALL FOUNDING BETA

Now the part most launches hide.

This is a founding beta. It runs through TestFlight on iPhone, and Build 3 is approved and live there now. It is not in the public App Store yet. The full native blocking layer is still being finished. Read tracking is getting smoother. There is more coming, including deeper study layers.

I am telling you that because you have been lied to by enough Christian products.

You are not buying a finished tower. You are joining while the wall is going up, and founding members shape where the stones go.

Pay what you want, ten-dollar floor.

That is it.

No tiers. No upsell ladder. No fake countdown.

If you want the polished version, wait for the App Store release. No guilt. But the families who join now are the ones who get to say, build it this way.

One more thing, because it answers the objection better than I can.

A reader named Faithful Recovery left this under yesterday's post about The Plain Bible Manual:

"It is not a list. It's a pathway to a deeper understanding of Scripture."

That is the whole doctrine of this house in one sentence.

Nothing I make is meant to replace the Book. It is meant to walk you back into it.

The Manual does it on paper. FaithWall does it on the device that has been doing the opposite.

If the phone is not your battlefield yet, but you want the pathway back into Scripture, start here:

GET THE PLAIN BIBLE MANUAL

And if you buy neither, hear me. I mean this.

Tonight, before bed, put the phone in another room.

Open the Book first tomorrow.

Before the feed. Before the news. Before anything with a screen.

One morning.

See who gets the first word.

That costs nothing. And it might show you exactly who the tutor in your house has been.

"But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons." Galatians 4:4-5

You are not under the tutor anymore.

You are in the family.

Build the wall like it.

Adam

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