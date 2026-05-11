I have something for you.

It is a 135-page book I wrote, written in plain language. No theology degree required. The Bible questions every Christian asks, but most never get clear answers to.

Twelve chapters. The ones that matter:

- Understanding the Scriptures

- Knowing God’s will

- Living as a Christian

- Eternal security

- Jesus Christ is God

- Islam

- Cults and false religions

- Second Coming

- Women in the ministry

- Marriage, divorce, remarriage

- The Gospel

- Old Testament prophecies fulfilled in Jesus

No filler. No academic fog. Just the answers.

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I am putting it up pay-what-you-want. Ten dollars is the floor. You can give more if you can. If ten is what you have, that is enough.

Here is the reason.

Our family has some specific needs coming up in the next month. I am not going to lay them all out. They are real. They are not catastrophic. They are the kinds of things every family deals with when the calendar fills up faster than the bank account.

Christie did this same thing recently with her own writing. You all showed up for her. I will not forget that. I am following her playbook.

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If you have been reading me for a year and never paid a dime, this is your moment. You read the morning posts. You comment. You share. Now I am asking you to throw in.

Galatians 6:2 KJV — Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.

That is the whole point.

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Get the book here:

https://buy.stripe.com/aFaeVeco4dbe6WacZFc3m0d

You will get the PDF as soon as the payment clears. Instant download. Yours forever. Read it on your phone or laptop; print it if you want. It is yours.

If you are already a Vault member, the manual is in the Vault for you at no extra cost. You do not have to buy it. But if you want to throw in on the fundraiser anyway, the link above is open.

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One last thing.

Some of what comes in here also funds the tool, Faithwall, that I am building to help Christian families fight idleness at the device level. More on that soon. For now, just know that every dollar above the floor goes to that work.

Thank you for showing up.

— Adam

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