The Fool
Your kids will post April Fools jokes today. Two thousand years ago, the joke was a man they beat until his own mother couldn’t identify him.
My wife asked me what I wanted to write about this morning.
I told her I couldn’t stop thinking about Mary.
Not the stained glass Mary. Not the statue Mary with the soft face and the folded hands and the blue robe.
The real one. The one standing in a crowd watching Roman soldiers take turns punching her son in the jaw. The one who could smell the blood fro…