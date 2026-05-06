The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Rosaline Kaye's avatar
Rosaline Kaye
41m

This is so true! I have never seen this addressed so clearly and it is something I struggled with my whole life. The intrusive thoughts every time I tried to read my Bible or pray. I thank God for continually and gently drawing me back to Him each time I pulled away just from the frustration of what felt like fighting my own brain. It has gotten so much better and I give Him the glory for that.

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Laura Lynch's avatar
Laura Lynch
1h

This is so good! This is why we need to be immersed in the Word always to train ourselves to know and understand the voices contending for our attention! Thank you so much for this! 🤗🙏

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