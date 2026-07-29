After two years of writing to you almost every morning, I have to say this part out loud.

I am done.

Here is what it looks like from where I sit. The pieces that traveled the furthest were never the ones about a chapter in Judges. They were the ones where I opened a door in my own house and let strangers walk through it. The numbers rewarded that every single time, so I kept opening doors, and I am not going to pretend I did it by accident.

Then the mail started coming back.

Men who have never put a dollar on this table have developed opinions about my household. One of them bought a subscription and decided the purchase came with standing to evaluate how another man is raising his son. Another one told me he says a little prayer for me whenever I ask for support. I have the receipts on all of it and I have read every word twice.

And the pattern underneath it never changes. The people with the most to say have the least at stake. The men who write the longest letters have paid the least, and the men who have carried this thing for two years quietly say almost nothing at all.

Every man I know who does this for a living would tell me I have earned the right to be angry about that. Two of them told me exactly that this week. They would be right on the merits and they would have the data on their side.

So here goes.

I opened Ecclesiastes 5 this morning and found out I am not the victim in that passage.

I am the fool in it.

"Keep thy foot when thou goest to the house of God, and be more ready to hear, than to give the sacrifice of fools: for they consider not that they do evil." (Ecclesiastes 5:1)

Keep thy foot. Watch your step on the way in.

Most men walk into the house of God already loaded. We come with the comment ready and the correction ready and the opinion about the music and the pastor's suit. We arrive prepared to give, and Solomon says the whole posture is backwards, because you were supposed to arrive prepared to hear.

Then he names what we bring instead of hearing, and he calls it the sacrifice of fools.

That phrase does not mean a cheap offering. It means religious activity handed across the counter in the place of obedience. Words where doing was required. A man will tell you he is praying about a thing he has already been told to go and do, and he walks out of the building lighter than he came in, and nothing in his life has moved an inch.

The end of that verse is the part that should bother you. "For they consider not that they do evil." They do not know they are doing it. Nobody in that sentence thinks he is the problem, which is exactly why I stopped assuming it was about somebody else.

Then verse two says the thing that took me twenty years to hear.

"Be not rash with thy mouth, and let not thine heart be hasty to utter any thing before God: for God is in heaven, and thou upon earth: therefore let thy words be few."

And then verse three hands you a test.

"For a dream cometh through the multitude of business; and a fool's voice is known by multitude of words."

Solomon gives you a way to identify a fool, and the test has nothing to do with whether the man is right. It is not about his doctrine. It is not about whether he quotes the verse correctly or lands on the correct side of an argument. The measure is how much he says.

The loudest man in the room is telling you something about himself and he does not know he is telling you.

Now count the words I have published in two years, and then count how many of them were about my own household. I have been the loudest man in my own room. I built the platform out of the one thing Solomon told me to guard, and then I stood in my inbox and resented the people who took me up on the invitation I sent them.

They walked through a door I opened.

Then verse four turns the whole thing around and puts it on the reader.

"When thou vowest a vow unto God, defer not to pay it; for he hath no pleasure in fools: pay that which thou hast vowed. Better is it that thou shouldest not vow, than that thou shouldest vow and not pay."

Better not to promise at all.

He is not talking about liars here, and that is what makes it land. He is talking about sincere men who meant every word of it when they said it and then never went back. The vow felt good in the mouth. The paying did not. So the promise stood there unpaid, and the man forgot he had ever made it, and God did not forget.

That is the sacrifice of fools again wearing a different coat. Words handed over where payment was owed.

So here is what changes, and it is the last personal thing in this letter.

Let thy words be few. That verse is not a rebuke I get to aim at anybody else. I read it sitting alone at my own table and it was pointed at me.

The house is closed. Not the marriage, not the children, not the grandson. They are not material. They were never material. I let them become material because it worked, and it did work, and that is the exact reason it has to stop.

You will still get the Book. Six days a week, plain text, nothing added, the same as it has always been. That part was never the problem.

The rest of it moves behind the wall.

Here is how it works, plainly, because I would rather say it than hint at it.

Every post is free for three days. Read it, forward it, print it, do whatever you want with it. After three days it goes behind the paywall and lives in the archive.

Five dollars a month. Sixty a year. A founding membership is a hundred.

Free subscribers get the Book. The plain text, the hard chapters, the verses your pastor walks past. That is not a lesser tier and I am not going to treat it like one, because that is the whole reason this exists.

Monthly and annual subscribers get the work that does not belong on a public sidewalk. The studies that take a week to build. The things I am not willing to hand to a stranger who has never paid a nickel and thinks that gives him a vote in my kitchen.

Founding members get it directly from me. That is a household, not an audience, and I am going to treat it like one.

I know what a lot of you pay for the other letters in your inbox. Twenty five a month, ten a month, three lines free and a wall after that. I am not going to do that to you. Three days free on everything, forever, and I will keep giving the guides away for whatever you decide they are worth.

But this is a ministry and ministries run on something. Mine has run on my own pocket and my own hours for two years, and I am telling you that plainly instead of dressing it up as a devotional.

Keep thy foot.

Share