A reader hit me on X this week with a one-line gut punch.

My spirit is stirred up. What are the marching orders now?

Then a few more came in like it.

Had to bookmark this.

Can’t tell you how many times I’ve read those exact passages.

I LOVE IT.

I sat with those replies for a while.

Because here is the honest thing.

A man should not get most of his stirring from another man.

A woman should not get most of her stirring from another woman.

A house should not get its first word every morning from a Substack writer in North Dakota.

It should get it from the Book.

I am grateful you are reading me.

I am writing as plainly as I know how.

But the goal of this work was never that you would underline my sentences.

The goal was that my sentences would push you back into the only Book that has any weight when your life cracks.

That is the marching order.

Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me. John 5:39

Search.

Not subscribe.

Not bookmark.

Not save.

Search.

Search what the Lord has already said with your own eyes, in your own house, in your own quiet, before another man hands you his version of it.

That is the only way a Christian becomes dangerous to the kingdom of darkness instead of useful to a content feed.

That is also the part most modern Christianity does not want to mention.

Because if you stop needing a middleman, the middleman has to learn a trade.

So the pulpit kept it complicated.

Seminary kept it expensive.

Publishing kept it decorated.

Influencers kept it endless.

And the average believer ended up with five Bibles, three apps, two reading plans, one favorite preacher, and no real ability to open the Book and feed his own house.

That is the wound.

Not lack of access.

Lack of plain reading.

A grown Christian who cannot tell you what 2 Timothy 3 is about without Google is not stupid.

He is unfed.

He has been handed a Book and nobody ever sat him down and showed him how to read it the way it was written.

That is what The Plain Bible Manual is for.

It is not a sermon series.

It is not a seven-step program.

It is not a brand.

It is one hundred and thirty-five pages, written by a man who taught for seventeen years before he understood the Book he was teaching from.

That is not humility theater. That is the truth.

I had a King James. I had a Scofield. I had a tape series. I had a saved soul.

I did not know the Bible.

I knew what other men said about the Bible.

I have spent the years since reading it the way Tyndale paid in fire to let his grandson read it.

This manual is what I wish someone had handed me at twenty-three.

It is not advanced. It is foundational.

It is the order of the Book.

It is the four hundred years between Malachi and Matthew.

It is what “rightly dividing the word of truth” actually means when a working man says it out loud at a kitchen table.

It is the bridges between Old Testament types and New Testament fulfillment that men have died for, and reading plans skip.

It is the verses you have heard your whole life that mean the opposite of what your church said they meant.

All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works. 2 Timothy 3:16-17

Throughly furnished.

Not stirred for an afternoon.

Not encouraged for a weekend.

Furnished.

That is what the Book does when a Christian stops outsourcing the reading.

Get The Plain Bible Manual here. The plain way to read the Bible the way it was written.

Now the second part of this letter.

I am writing this as a fundraiser.

I am not going to pretend I am not.

I am building FaithWall.

It is an app. It is a wall. It is the thing I want standing between Christian households and the phone screens that keep getting the first word in their houses before God does.

The Plain Bible Manual is funding it.

Behind that, there is the rest of life. A family. Bills. Real pressure, I am not going to dress up for the internet.

I am not going to fake scarcity. I am not going to invent a deadline. I am not going to tell you the world ends if you do not buy by midnight.

I am going to tell you the plain truth.

You can read this whole letter for free. You can keep getting these posts for free. None of that changes if you do nothing today.

But if this work has put a verse in your chest in the last month, if a post helped you not quit, if it helped you lead in your house, if it helped you stop bluffing when somebody asked you a hard Bible question, this is the place to give back.

The way you give back is buying The Plain Bible Manual.

The floor is ten dollars.

If ten dollars is what you have, that is the manual. That is honored. That is enough.

If the Lord lays more on your heart, pay what you can. Everything above ten dollars goes into FaithWall and into the work I am doing for Christian homes that need Scripture to become usable again.

You are not buying a PDF.

You are putting a brick in a wall for somebody else’s worst week.

But to do good and to communicate forget not: for with such sacrifices God is well pleased. Hebrews 13:16

To communicate.

To share.

To put what you have into the place where God is moving.

If this is that place for you, I am grateful.

If it is not, I am still grateful you are reading.

The Plain Bible Manual is right here.

One hundred and thirty-five pages.

Plain English.

Instant PDF.

Personal refund if it does not feed you. No form. No screening. You email me, I refund.

That is the offer.

Now the marching orders for the reader who hit me up on X.

You asked what the action steps are.

Here they are.

Read the Bible today. Not about it. The Book itself. Out of your own hand. Out of your own mouth. Read it slow enough that one verse lands instead of fifty skimming past. Read it out loud where one other person in your house can hear it. A child. A wife. A husband. A friend on a phone call. One other person. Pray a plain prayer from what you just read. Do the next obedient thing the Spirit names.

That is it.

That is the marching order.

Not a course.

Not a movement.

Not another app to download.

The Book.

Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God. Romans 10:17

If your faith has felt thin, it is most likely because your hearing has been thin.

Not because the Lord left.

Because the Book has been closed.

Open it tonight.

If you want help opening it, that is what the manual is for.

The Plain Bible Manual.

Ten dollar floor. Pay more if you can. Every dollar past the floor funds FaithWall.

You are not late.

You are not stupid.

You are not unsaved because nobody taught you to read it plain.

You were handed a Book and told to figure it out alone, in a generation that filled your feed with content while the Bible sat on the shelf.

You are not alone now.

The Lord is still close to the man and the woman who pick the Book back up.

Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. James 4:8

Draw nigh.

Tonight.

Adam

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P.S. Several readers asked me this week how to buy without being signed up for anything ongoing. The Plain Bible Manual is a one time purchase. Ten dollar floor. No subscription. No drip. No recurring charge. You buy it, you get the PDF in your inbox, you own it. If anything breaks, email me. Plain Bible Manual.

P.P.S. I am not chasing influence. I am asking for support so I can build FaithWall and feed my house while I do this work. The manual is the doorway. If you have been around a while, this is the moment to put a brick in the wall. If you are new, do not feel pressure. Read free. Read me later. Either way, open the Book tonight. Plain Bible Manual.