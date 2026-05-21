The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Claudia Pennisi's avatar
Claudia Pennisi
3h

“But his wife looked back from behind him, and she became a pillar of salt.”

Really enjoyed reading this post!

Let us heal from trauma, betrayal, abandonment, fear, paralysis, infatuazione.. lest we too become a petrified pillar in a wasteland, solid tears in the desert.

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