You cannot outsource your child's formation for twelve years and then act shocked when he comes home speaking another liturgy.

School was never just about reading.

It was hours. Habits. Heroes. The slow naming of good and evil.

Someone gets your child's mornings. Someone gets his questions. Someone gets to teach him what kind of man is worthy of praise.

A father who never asks who is discipling his house should not be surprised when another gospel gets there first.

This is not about hating teachers.

It is about refusing to hand over the soul of your child and call it normal.

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If this hit a nerve, send it to a parent who still thinks school is just school.

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You already know someone is discipling your kids. The only question is whether you have a plan or you're just hoping it works out.

That's what Biblical Man paid is for. Every week I hand you the actual playbook for taking back your child's mornings, your table, and the slow work of naming good and evil before the world names it for them.

Stop outsourcing the most important formation of your life. Become the loudest voice in your own house.

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