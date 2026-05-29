The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Sandra Wilson's avatar
Sandra Wilson
5h

Dear Brother, I praise God that He continues to strengthen, heal and bless little Blake. I have prayed for him often, especially during his earliest days.

Secondly, I appreciate the exhortation to consume God’s Word for ourselves. As it is written, “And the tempter came and said to Him, “If you are the Son of God, command that these stones become bread.” But He answered and said, “It is written, ‘MAN SHALL NOT LIVE ON BREAD ALONE, BUT ON EVERY WORD THAT PROCEEDS OUT OF THE MOUTH OF GOD.’” (Matt. 4:3-4 — NASB1995).

However, one word of caution, your premise that Eve originated the additional phrase “…or touch it…” is an argument from silence (a logical fallacy), since the Scriptures do not record whether or not Adam added that legalistic admonition, when as you rightly said, he conveyed God’s prohibition to Eve. In fact, since the Word of God does state that Adam was with Eve when she ate of the forbidden fruit, it is possible that he was also there moments before, when the serpent was tempting her, heard her response but failed to correct her error. (Perhaps because he was the source of it.). I don’t intend to split hairs; but we are warned against adding to, and taking away from, God’s Word; so each of us must be careful not to read into the text what is not there, while holding fast to what is explicitly declared.

Thank you for your ministry. I am a single woman who is blessed and encouraged by your calls to men to step up to their role of biblical leadership and Christ-like love of their wives; and your wife’s call to women to submit to their husbands as unto the Lord. Your messages are inspiring, encouraging and edifying. Thank you both for your ministries. Keep up the good work.

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