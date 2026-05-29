A quick word before the hard one.

We are still on the road. Writing to you from out here, between stops.

And some good news first. Blake is off oxygen. The tube is gone. The boy is smiling.

https://open.substack.com/pub/biblicalman/p/big-blake-praise?r=2t2o3r&utm_medium=ios

The Lord was kind to a tiny warrior. Thank you for praying him through it.

Now. The hard word.

===

Secondhand revelation won't survive firsthand temptation.

Look at the first woman.

God gave the command to the man. "Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it." (Genesis 2:16-17)

He said it to Adam. Before Eve was ever formed.

So she got it secondhand. Through her husband. A true word. But not one spoken to her by God.

Then the serpent came. And watch what she does with the word.

"Ye shall not eat of it, neither shall ye touch it." (Genesis 3:3)

God never said touch.

She added to it. Because she did not hold it firsthand. She held a copy of a copy. And a copy bends when the pressure comes.

She did not fall because she was weak. She fell because she was living on somebody else's encounter with God.

Now look at your own house.

You can quote the sermon. You can repeat what your father believed. You can recite the verse your wife loves.

But when the temptation shows up at midnight, alone, with nobody watching, whose faith is in the room with you?

A borrowed conviction folds.

A sermon you liked will not hold a man at one in the morning.

Your mother's prayers are not a substitute for your own knees.

The devil does not waste much on a man with his own fire. He goes after the one running on fumes from a fire somebody else lit.

Get your own word.

Not your pastor's. Not your dad's. Not the one you screenshotted and never opened again.

Yours. Firsthand. Bought in private, on your face, where no one claps.

That is the only kind that survives the garden.

===

That is the work.

That is why Biblical Man exists.

Homes rebuilt. Fathers on their own knees. Mothers honored. Children who own their faith instead of inheriting a hand-me-down.

If this work has helped your house, stand behind it now. Every order keeps the fundraiser going.

The Plain Bible Manual. The book I wrote so a man can read his own Bible without waiting on a seminary chair. Pre-sale is open. The floor is $14, and the floor only goes up.

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-plain-bible-manual

The Vault. The whole shelf. Bible study, marriage, parenting, spiritual warfare, manhood, womanhood, all of it. May Wedding Special right now. $285 instead of $365.

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault

Or become a paid reader and stand behind Biblical Man while the door is open.

Adam

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