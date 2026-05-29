Secondhand Revelation
It won’t survive firsthand temptation.
A quick word before the hard one.
We are still on the road. Writing to you from out here, between stops.
And some good news first. Blake is off oxygen. The tube is gone. The boy is smiling.
https://open.substack.com/pub/biblicalman/p/big-blake-praise?r=2t2o3r&utm_medium=ios
The Lord was kind to a tiny warrior. Thank you for praying him through it.
Now. The hard word.
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Secondhand revelation won't survive firsthand temptation.
Look at the first woman.
God gave the command to the man. "Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it." (Genesis 2:16-17)
He said it to Adam. Before Eve was ever formed.
So she got it secondhand. Through her husband. A true word. But not one spoken to her by God.
Then the serpent came. And watch what she does with the word.
"Ye shall not eat of it, neither shall ye touch it." (Genesis 3:3)
God never said touch.
She added to it. Because she did not hold it firsthand. She held a copy of a copy. And a copy bends when the pressure comes.
She did not fall because she was weak. She fell because she was living on somebody else's encounter with God.
Now look at your own house.
You can quote the sermon. You can repeat what your father believed. You can recite the verse your wife loves.
But when the temptation shows up at midnight, alone, with nobody watching, whose faith is in the room with you?
A borrowed conviction folds.
A sermon you liked will not hold a man at one in the morning.
Your mother's prayers are not a substitute for your own knees.
The devil does not waste much on a man with his own fire. He goes after the one running on fumes from a fire somebody else lit.
Get your own word.
Not your pastor's. Not your dad's. Not the one you screenshotted and never opened again.
Yours. Firsthand. Bought in private, on your face, where no one claps.
That is the only kind that survives the garden.
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That is the work.
That is why Biblical Man exists.
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Adam
Dear Brother, I praise God that He continues to strengthen, heal and bless little Blake. I have prayed for him often, especially during his earliest days.
Secondly, I appreciate the exhortation to consume God’s Word for ourselves. As it is written, “And the tempter came and said to Him, “If you are the Son of God, command that these stones become bread.” But He answered and said, “It is written, ‘MAN SHALL NOT LIVE ON BREAD ALONE, BUT ON EVERY WORD THAT PROCEEDS OUT OF THE MOUTH OF GOD.’” (Matt. 4:3-4 — NASB1995).
However, one word of caution, your premise that Eve originated the additional phrase “…or touch it…” is an argument from silence (a logical fallacy), since the Scriptures do not record whether or not Adam added that legalistic admonition, when as you rightly said, he conveyed God’s prohibition to Eve. In fact, since the Word of God does state that Adam was with Eve when she ate of the forbidden fruit, it is possible that he was also there moments before, when the serpent was tempting her, heard her response but failed to correct her error. (Perhaps because he was the source of it.). I don’t intend to split hairs; but we are warned against adding to, and taking away from, God’s Word; so each of us must be careful not to read into the text what is not there, while holding fast to what is explicitly declared.
Thank you for your ministry. I am a single woman who is blessed and encouraged by your calls to men to step up to their role of biblical leadership and Christ-like love of their wives; and your wife’s call to women to submit to their husbands as unto the Lord. Your messages are inspiring, encouraging and edifying. Thank you both for your ministries. Keep up the good work.