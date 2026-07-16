The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

6 Comments

User's avatar
Angela Clark's avatar
Angela Clark
4h

The Lord has given you a gift of your family and His faithfulness. Keep going.

I grew up in the church...went to a Christian college. I thought I was called there. I couldn't get away fast enough because of the arrogance and blindness of those around me and of my own pride. There was a lot of hurt. We in the church sometimes believe we are saved because we go to church and that we can act anyway we want to. I do believe the Lord is pruning His own. He will convict us of sin.

Thank you for your ministry.

Reply
Share
Scott's avatar
Scott
4h

We live in a strange age - pray for those folks that said such things. May God do a mighty work in their lives. Give Blake a big hug and rejoice in the Lord.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture