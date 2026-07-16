Today was supposed to be about your calendar. Days of the week. Whether your schedule proves you're a practical atheist. That was the plan after Part 2.

I'm not writing that today.

I got up this morning and read some comments from "Christians." And something broke in me a little bit. Not my faith. But something.

I've been saved since I was 12 years old. I remember when I first got saved how excited I was to belong to something. To actually belong to a people, to belong to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, to go to church and have something in common with folks. The more involved I got, the more I would see the movement of God, and it was intoxicating almost. Being in services. Seeing families healed. People repenting. People getting saved. It was amazing.

But then you start to come across it.

I remember my brother. We got saved around the same time and he went a different path. Joined the United States Marine Corps. Went to Iraq, Afghanistan. Fought several tours. Came back with extreme PTSD. He tried visiting some of those old friends of ours, some of those church people, and he was disgusted by how they lived. Their lifestyle didn't match their words. And then came the nitpicking. The criticism. He told me flat out that's one reason he wasn't going to church anymore. Not because of God. Because of the people who claimed to know Him.

There's a quote commonly attributed to Gandhi. Something along the lines of, if you show me one real Christian, I would believe. I don't know if that's to my own shame or to the shame of others. But there are a lot of folks right now who don't go into a church. Not because the church isn't reaching out or trying. Because of experiences they've had with people inside the church. The ugliness of people who claim the name of Christ.

This past week my wife and my daughter-in-law put together a little gift list for Blake. My grandson. His first birthday is coming up and we are all super excited about it. If you've followed Blake's story and Maria's story, you know what they've been through. Maria had severe pre-eclampsia and almost died after giving birth. Blake himself was 1 lb. 15 oz. Nearly a Teddy Roosevelt situation for my son. The odds were stacked against both of them and they pulled through by the prayers of God's people and by the goodness of God.

We shared the gift list on Substack and I put it on X because we're excited for Blake. It's just one year. His first birthday. After everything he's been through.

For the most part we have been blown away by the generosity and sweetness of people who follow their story.

But then I received direct messages and comments from "Christians" calling me all kinds of names. Calling my wife names. Calling Maria names. Telling me Blake should have died. That we were prosperity gospel preachers. One person came out there wishing I get cancer and suffer and die. Same goes for Blake and my wife.

From so-called Christians.

I was going to write the calendar piece this morning. I'm not going to. Not because I don't have the content. Because after reading those messages, the Christian community proved my point for me better than I ever could have written it. If someone is going to become an atheist, there's a good reason for it. It's called Christians.

If it wasn't for my own personal walk with the Lord Jesus Christ. Him being true and faithful to me. A friend that sticketh closer than a brother. Putting up with me when nobody should have put up with me. Going through stuff with me I had no business going through. I wouldn't be here. I wouldn't be writing any of this.

The calendar article can wait. This needed to be said first.

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