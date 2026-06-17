Genesis 1:11 — “Whose seed is in itself.”

The seed does not come from outside. It carries its own life. It bears fruit after its kind.

You were born again the same way.

1 Peter 1:23 — “Not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God.”

So the new man has everything in him to bear fruit. The seed is good. The seed is supernatural. You cannot improve on it. Monsanto did not make it.

And yet.

Most Christians stand barren and blame the seed.

The seed is not the problem.

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John 15. The vine. The branches. “Without me ye can do nothing.”

You love that chapter. You quote it at funerals. You cross-stitch it.

But we skip the knife.

“Every branch that beareth fruit, he purgeth it, that it may bring forth more fruit.” John 15:2.

Purge. Cut. Bleed.

The fruitful branch gets the blade. Not the barren one. The barren one gets thrown in the fire.

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Here is what got left out of your discipleship.

You learned to put down roots. You learned to feed yourself the word. You learned fellowship and service.

Each one reach one. Good. All of it good.

But the Lord said one thing three times. And three times means stop.

“Let him deny himself, and take up his cross.” Matthew 16:24.

He said it again. Mark 8:34.

He said it a third time, and He added a word. Luke 9:23 — “take up his cross daily.”

Daily.

Paul knew it. “I die daily.” 1 Corinthians 15:31.

When the Lord repeats a thing three times, it is not a footnote. It is the spine.

And most of us never picked it up.

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A man I know is into composting.

Tree companies dump wood chips at his place. Big piles. Dead wood, broken down by things too small to see. The microbiome. The nitrogen. The slow rot.

And out of that rot, his garden explodes.

The breakdown of the dead thing feeds the living thing.

Sit with that.

Because Paul said your members are dead. “Mortify therefore your members.” Colossians 3:5. Mortify. Like a mortician. Handle the corpse.

“Reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin.” Romans 6:11.

This is not you earning anything. The mystics got lost here. The deeper-life crowd wandered into the weeds and turned the cross into a paycheck.

It is not a paycheck.

It is compost.

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The old man is going to die. He is worm food. That part is settled.

But there is a window. A daily window. Where the dying old man can be broken down and turned into fuel for the new man’s fruit.

Esther said it at the gate. “If I perish, I perish.” Esther 4:16. She put herself down and a nation lived.

That is the pattern. The death feeds the harvest.

So before you go hunting for a new seed, a new method, a new conference, ask the harder question.

Maybe your barren life is not a seed problem.

Maybe you need some compost.

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If this provoked one honest thought, that was the point. Share it with the one person you know who is fruitful, faithful, and quietly stuck.

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This whole thing turns on one habit: taking God at His plain word. Not the commentary. Not the cleaned-up Sunday version. The plain text.

That is the entire reason I wrote the Plain Bible Manual. So you can read it for yourself and stop waiting for a pulpit to hand you the diagnosis.

Read it here →

Adam

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