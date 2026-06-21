The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara Anderson's avatar
Sara Anderson
1h

This. I wept as I read this. My own dad came from a lineage of emotional distance and little love. My mother from violence and horrific abuse. They married young, soon trusted Jesus and knew it would stop with them. And it did. Praise God for the chain breakers. And for Jesus, the ultimate chain breaker.

Reply
Share
Jordan Branscombe's avatar
Jordan Branscombe
1h

stops with me. bondage and curses broken in the name of Jesus in this home.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture