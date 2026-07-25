Somebody left a comment on the piece I wrote about the preacher who got arrested.

I had used Proverbs 25:26. A righteous man falling down before the wicked is as a troubled fountain, and a corrupt spring.

The comment said I carry the water.

I told him I am just a dog.

I want to say that slower, because I meant every letter of it.

Paul Kidd put up a list this week. I reposted it because I could not improve on it.

Six men. One month.

A pastor ousted with the church under audit for alleged embezzlement. A pastor and his entities raided by the Treasury. A pastor arrested for allegedly letting a convicted predator around children. A pastor accused of hiding a man who falsely imprisoned a female student at his college, then letting him back the next semester and vouching for his ministry. A pastor accused of beating his wife and his children for years, extension cords, uncontrollable rage, and then using his own pulpit to spew about the people asking him to answer for it. A pastor arraigned for sending explicit photos of himself to a minor.

Kidd did not print their names. He printed their stripes. CampMeeting. Charismatic. SBC affiliate. Sword of the Lord. New IFB. IFB-Lite.

Every camp. Every one.

He ended it like this.

I’m tired. Sirs, can we see Jesus again.

That is not his line. That is two thousand years old.

Certain Greeks came up to worship at the feast, and they went and found Philip, and what they wanted was not a program. “Sir, we would see Jesus.”

A pastor lists six ruined men and lands on the oldest request in the book. Nobody wants another man. They want to see Christ.

There is a sermon most have never heard.

April 10, 1994. Sunday night. Cleveland Baptist Church. Roy Thompson preaching, and the title is All My Heroes Are Made of Clay. It sat on the internet as an audio file for six years and has about eleven hundred views.

He starts with a man he admired. A soul winner. One of his heroes. Then he says he got to know him a while and found out he had feet of clay. Then a second man. Same sentence.

Then it got worse for him.

He went to his Bible heroes and found the same thing there.

David wrote the psalms and committed murder and deceit.

John the Baptist introduced Jesus to the world. He heard the Father speak out loud. He watched the glory fall on Christ. And he sat in a prison and sent men to go ask whether Jesus was really the one.

Peter swore that if every man in that room denied Him, he alone never would.

Thompson said that threw him for a loop. It should.

Then he read the second chapter of John.

“Now when he was in Jerusalem at the passover, in the feast day, many believed in his name, when they saw the miracles which he did. But Jesus did not commit himself unto them, because he knew all men, And needed not that any should testify of man: for he knew what was in man.”

Read it again.

They believed. The miracles landed. The crowd was His.

And Christ would not hand Himself over to them.

Not because they were wicked men. Because He knew what a man is.

The Son of God refused to build a pedestal at the height of His own popularity. We do it on a Tuesday for a stranger with a podcast.

There is a stretch of that 1994 tape that will put ice down your back. Thompson names the men his own congregation would not let him criticize from his own pulpit. MacArthur. Stanley. Robertson. Dobson. Falwell.

And Bill Gothard.

He was not predicting anything. He was making an argument about pedestals. Twenty years later Gothard resigned under allegations from dozens of women and girls, and the tape proved itself while Thompson was in the ground.

Now let me say the hard part about the man arraigned for the photographs.

I have seen brethren reach for Galatians 6:1 already. “Brethren, if a man be overtaken in a fault, ye which are spiritual, restore such an one in the spirit of meekness; considering thyself, lest thou also be tempted.”

That verse is true and that verse is precious and that verse is about a fault.

Christ had a different sentence for this.

“But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”

A millstone is not a restoration plan.

I am supposed to consider myself, lest I also be tempted. So I considered. I have been lazy. I have been sloppy. I have said things from my own platform I had to go back and take down. I have wanted things I had no business wanting.

I have never once been tempted to send a photograph of myself to a child.

That is not a fault a man is overtaken in. That is a road with a lot of turns on it, and every one of them was taken on purpose.

Justice is not the enemy of grace here. Justice is the floor. And the people who came out of the woodwork to say what happened to them are not the ones who need rebuking.

Paul wrote something else that fits the men doing the covering. “Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.”

There is a second drowning in the Bible and almost nobody preaches it next to the first one.

“But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition.”

One drowning is justice arriving from the outside with a stone.

The other one a man does to himself, slowly, chasing something he wanted. Nobody throws him in. He wades.

Both end the same way. Underwater.

And here is why men go under quietly for years.

“And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved.”

Lest his deeds should be reproved.

That is the whole mechanism. A man does not hide because he is shy. He hides because light has one job and he knows what it will find.

“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret. But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light.”

Which brings me to the two men I actually look up to.

My pastor, and his dad.

Neither is impressive the way the internet means it.

Here is what they do. When they are wrong, they say so out loud, to the person they were wrong about. They ask forgiveness. They make it right. They do not manage it or wait for it to blow over.

My pastor has a line I have never gotten away from. A wise man is known by how he takes a rebuke.

“Reprove not a scorner, lest he hate thee: rebuke a wise man, and he will love thee.”

I can tell you exactly what the first thirty seconds feel like when you are young.

Your face goes hot. You get agitated. You are building your defense before he finishes the sentence. You do not need this. He does not have the whole story. You are already hunting for the one unfair part so you have somewhere to put the anger.

“Faithful are the wounds of a friend; but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful.”

A man who loves you and has to look you in the face on Sunday is the most valuable thing you will ever own. He costs you your pride every single time you use him.

Your comment section will never rebuke you. It flatters you or it hates you. Both are useless and both are free.

Thompson had one more fight in that sermon, and it is the one that explains all of this.

He told about a respected preacher who said that in every man there is some good.

He called it an absolute lie.

“There is none righteous, no, not one.”

“For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing.”

There is no good man on this earth. There is no good woman on this earth. There are men who look good next to other men, which is a different thing entirely and worth nothing on the day it counts.

That is not cynicism. That is the only honest reason not to build your faith on somebody’s ministry.

So let me put my own name in it.

I am not the Biblical Man. There is one. He was dead and He is not anymore.

I am Adam. I live in North Dakota. I like to write. I love my wife and my kids and my grandson, and I am trying to be worth something to them, and most days I am guessing.

I write full time now and I serve in my local church. That is the whole résumé.

I have been sloppy and lazy and too extravagant. I have published things I had to pull down afterward, which is a specific humiliation you do not forget.

Paul and Barnabas healed a man at Lystra and the crowd started dragging oxen up the road to sacrifice to them. Those two tore their own clothes and ran into the middle of the crowd. “Sirs, why do ye these things? We also are men of like passions with you.”

Cornelius fell down at Peter’s feet and Peter picked him up off the floor. “Stand up; I myself also am a man.”

Every honest man in Scripture spends his strength getting people back on their feet.

Some of you found me because people said a machine wrote my work.

I wish. A machine would not have taken those posts down. A machine does not lie awake over one sentence it should not have published.

The flaws are the proof of life.

So do not build anything on me. I will let you down and it will not take long.

Build on the one who would not commit Himself to men, because He knew exactly what was in them, and went to a cross for them anyway.

All my heroes are made of clay.

There is one who is not.

Sirs, we would see Jesus.

-Adam

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