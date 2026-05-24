I.

The first time the question was asked

He had not eaten in forty days.

His tongue was glued to the roof of His mouth.

The wind off the desert tasted of salt.

The serpent met Him there

with a verse already loaded.

If thou be the Son of God,

command that these stones be made bread.

If thou be.

The serpent did not say He was not.

The serpent said prove it.

The first lie was not a lie.

It was a hinge.

II.

The same question found Him again

nailed to the wood.

Soldiers gambling for His clothes

called up at His feet:

If thou be the Son of God,

come down.

If thou be the King of the Jews,

save thyself.

If thou be the Christ,

let him save himself.

If thou be.

The thieves joined in.

The crowd joined in.

The priests joined in.

The accuser had taught the whole valley

his one line.

III.

We still say it.

We say it with verses now.

If thou be a Christian,

why are you struggling.

If thou be saved,

why are you tired.

If thou be in the Spirit,

why is your house quiet.

If thou be.

The same hinge.

The same tongue.

The same dust.

It is in the comments

under every honest collapse.

The tongue is still there.

If thou be.

IV.

He did not come down.

That was the answer.

He had bread in His mouth

and would not call for it.

He had angels in the wings

and would not call for them.

He had a Father in heaven

who could split the rock

and tear the veil

and crack the tomb

and would not come.

Not yet.

He took the question

and bled it out.

He took the question

and answered it

by not answering it.

He took the question

and made it the last accusation

the accuser ever got to ask

for free.

It cost Him His blood.

It cost Him His breath.

It cost Him the smell

of His own body dying

in the public square.

He paid for the question.

So you would not have to.

V.

If you have been asking yourself

if thou be,

sit down.

The question is not yours to answer.

He answered it on the cross.

The answer is His blood

on your name.

Not your performance.

Not your discernment.

Not the verse, the man on the screen

correctly cited.

His blood.

On your name.

The door is still open.

It was the wall

that was always a lie.

VI.

If you have read this

and the Book is not in your hand,

I made you the plain manual.

No man between you and the page.

The Plain Bible Manual.

If somebody handed you, Enoch

like it sat next to Romans

and your stomach turned,

I wrote the seven proofs

from the Book itself.

Not Enoch.

Pre-sale open. $14 floor.

If you want the story

of how the Book crossed two thousand years

and forty men into your lap,

the preorder is open.

Where the Bible Came From.

If you want the whole shelf

in one door,

the Vault is that door.

deadhidden.org/store/the-vault

Sit on the porch.

Open the Book.

The door was never locked.

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