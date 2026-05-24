IF THOU BE
I.
The first time the question was asked
He had not eaten in forty days.
His tongue was glued to the roof of His mouth.
The wind off the desert tasted of salt.
The serpent met Him there
with a verse already loaded.
If thou be the Son of God,
command that these stones be made bread.
If thou be.
The serpent did not say He was not.
The serpent said prove it.
The first lie was not a lie.
It was a hinge.
II.
The same question found Him again
nailed to the wood.
Soldiers gambling for His clothes
called up at His feet:
If thou be the Son of God,
come down.
If thou be the King of the Jews,
save thyself.
If thou be the Christ,
let him save himself.
If thou be.
The thieves joined in.
The crowd joined in.
The priests joined in.
The accuser had taught the whole valley
his one line.
III.
We still say it.
We say it with verses now.
If thou be a Christian,
why are you struggling.
If thou be saved,
why are you tired.
If thou be in the Spirit,
why is your house quiet.
If thou be.
The same hinge.
The same tongue.
The same dust.
It is in the comments
under every honest collapse.
The tongue is still there.
If thou be.
IV.
He did not come down.
That was the answer.
He had bread in His mouth
and would not call for it.
He had angels in the wings
and would not call for them.
He had a Father in heaven
who could split the rock
and tear the veil
and crack the tomb
and would not come.
Not yet.
He took the question
and bled it out.
He took the question
and answered it
by not answering it.
He took the question
and made it the last accusation
the accuser ever got to ask
for free.
It cost Him His blood.
It cost Him His breath.
It cost Him the smell
of His own body dying
in the public square.
He paid for the question.
So you would not have to.
V.
If you have been asking yourself
if thou be,
sit down.
The question is not yours to answer.
He answered it on the cross.
The answer is His blood
on your name.
Not your performance.
Not your discernment.
Not the verse, the man on the screen
correctly cited.
His blood.
On your name.
The door is still open.
It was the wall
that was always a lie.
VI.
If you have read this
and the Book is not in your hand,
I made you the plain manual.
No man between you and the page.
If somebody handed you, Enoch
like it sat next to Romans
and your stomach turned,
I wrote the seven proofs
from the Book itself.
Not Enoch.
If you want the story
of how the Book crossed two thousand years
and forty men into your lap,
the preorder is open.
If you want the whole shelf
in one door,
the Vault is that door.
deadhidden.org/store/the-vault
Sit on the porch.
Open the Book.
The door was never locked.
The Biblical Man is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.