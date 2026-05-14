The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Dennis Gladden's avatar
Dennis Gladden
5h

Great comparisons and contrasts. Lots of wisdom and good counsel.

This especially stood out: "When Jesus was squeezed, the Word of God came out."

What comes out reveals what we've been soaking in.

Stewing in grudges spews bitter words.

Immersion in the Word of God brings forth words that are like the Word itself: milk, honey, meat, living water.

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Patrice's avatar
Patrice
just now

I just paid for IF, where do I receive it?

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