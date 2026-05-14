My pastor preached Matthew 4 last night, and one word has been sitting in my chest since.

If.

Jesus had just come up out of the water.

The Father had just spoken over Him.

“This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.”

Then the wilderness.

Then hunger.

Then the devil.

And the first word out of his mouth was not a curse word.

It was not some open rebellion against God.

It was a question.

“If thou be the Son of God...”

That is how the voice works.

It does not usually start by telling you to hate God. It starts by asking you to prove what God already said.

If God was with you, would this be happening?

If you were really saved, would your mind still fight you like this?

If the Lord was in your house, would your marriage feel this tired?

If you were really called, would the bank account look like that?

If you were really His, would you be this afraid?

Same word.

Same pressure.

Different kitchen.

Different phone screen.

Different ache in the chest.

Most Christians do not need a new personality when that word shows up.

They need to know which mouth is using it.

God’s IF

Genesis 22:1 says, “And it came to pass after these things, that God did tempt Abraham.”

That verse makes modern people nervous because they only hear one side of the word.

God was not tempting Abraham to sin.

God was proving him.

There is an IF that comes from the Father.

It does not come to destroy what He gave you. It comes to prove what He has been building in you.

Abraham had waited his whole life for Isaac. Then God told him to take the son of promise up the mountain.

Abraham rose early.

He saddled the donkey.

He walked.

The proving was not only on the mountain. The proving was on the road.

That is how much of the Christian life works.

The Lord does not always explain the test before He puts your feet in motion. He gives enough light for obedience, then proves what you believe while you are walking.

Job said it this way: “when he hath tried me, I shall come forth as gold.”

Proverbs says, “the fining pot is for silver, and the furnace for gold: but the LORD trieth the hearts.”

Not every hard thing is the devil winning.

Sometimes the Father is proving a faith He plans to use.

The Devil’s IF

Matthew 4 shows the other mouth.

Jesus was hungry. Forty days hungry.

The body was weak.

The devil waited for that moment.

“If thou be the Son of God, command that these stones be made bread.”

Bread is not evil.

Eating is not evil.

Christ would feed thousands with bread later.

That is what makes the temptation so clean.

The devil did not hand Him a dirty thing. He handed Him a right thing at the wrong time.

Then came the temple.

“If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down...”

Trusting God’s protection is not evil.

But forcing God to prove Himself because your fear wants a sign is not faith. It is presumption wearing a Bible verse.

Then came the kingdoms.

“All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me.”

The kingdoms belong to Christ. He will reign.

But the devil offered the crown without the cross.

That is one of his oldest devices.

Give the appetite what it wants before the Father gives permission.

Make the big decision while you are weak.

Force the proof because waiting feels unbearable.

Take the promise through the wrong door.

That pattern did not begin in Matthew 4.

Eve saw that the tree was good for food.

Pleasant to the eyes.

Desired to make one wise.

John names the same three pressures: the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life.

This is not only a man’s battle.

It is in the whole house.

It comes for the father who thinks provision means panic.

It comes for the mother who carries the children, the bills, the food, the fear, and wonders if anyone sees her.

It comes for the single woman who is tired of waiting.

It comes for the husband who wants to lead but keeps reaching for a shortcut.

It comes for the wife who knows the truth and is tempted to use fear as a steering wheel.

It comes for the young believer right after the public declaration.

Right after baptism.

Right after repentance.

Right after the Bible opens again.

Right after you say, “I am done living that way.”

That is when the IF often arrives.

The devil loves early obedience because the habit is not deep yet.

He loves weakness because the body votes loudly.

He loves good things because they make the wrong door look reasonable.

This is why you should not make your biggest decisions while you are hungry, exhausted, flattered, ashamed, afraid, or desperate to be seen.

The voice will sound practical.

It will sound urgent.

It will sound like wisdom.

But if it asks you to prove what God has already said, distrust it.

Religion’s IF

There is a third mouth.

This one should make church people sober.

At the cross, while Christ was bleeding, the crowd used the devil’s old sentence.

“If thou be the Son of God, come down from the cross.”

Matthew 27:40.

Same sentence.

Different mouth.

The devil said it in the wilderness.

Religious people said it at Calvary.

That does not mean every hard word from a churchman is satanic. It means the old voice knows how to borrow clean language.

It can wear concern.

It can quote Scripture.

It can call itself discernment.

It can ask for proof when God has called you to obedience.

Come down.

Explain yourself.

Show us the angels.

Make the numbers undeniable.

Be less rough.

Be more respectable.

Prove God is with you.

Christ did not come down.

That is the part you have to remember.

The Son of God did not answer the IF by leaving the cross. He answered by staying where the Father put Him.

Some temptations are only defeated by remaining.

What Comes Out

When Jesus was squeezed, the Word of God came out.

Not because He had a verse in a folder.

Not because He owned a nice Bible.

Not because He had a quote saved in His notes app.

The Word came out because the Word was in Him.

“It is written.”

Again.

“It is written.”

Again.

“It is written.”

That is the pattern.

Most of us wait until the squeeze to start looking for Scripture.

By then, the body is loud, the fear is loud, the deadline is loud, the accusation is loud, and the IF has already moved from the ear into the chest.

You do not rise to your intentions in that hour.

You answer with what has been put in you.

That is why Bible reading is not religious decoration.

It is not a personality trait.

It is not content.

It is ammunition for the hour when appetite, fear, pride, and accusation all agree that you should stop obeying.

The question is not whether the IF will come.

It will.

The question is what will come out of you when it does.

I Wrote a Guide for That Hour

I wrote IF for the Christian who is in the squeeze right now.

Twenty pages.

Plain English.

No seminary fog. No self-help polish.

Just the pattern: Genesis 22, Matthew 4, and Matthew 27.

God’s IF that proves.

The devil’s IF that tempts.

Religion’s IF that accuses.

And a seven-day way to name the voice before the voice gets into your chest.

It is for the husband trying not to lead from panic.

It is for the wife trying not to let fear become the steering wheel.

It is for the new believer who got serious and immediately got hit.

It is for the parent, the worker, the wounded church member, the tempted Christian, and the person who needs a verse in the mouth before the next pressure lands.

Pay what you want. Floor is 5 dollars.

Everything raised feeds FaithWall and goes into the work I am building for Christian homes that need Scripture to become usable again.

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P.S.

The devil’s question is not creative.

He is still doing what he did in the wilderness.

Question what the Father said.

Offer a right thing at the wrong time.

Push for a crown without a cross.

Borrow religious language when blunt temptation does not work.

The answer has not changed either.

It is written.

Get the Word in you before the IF finds you.

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