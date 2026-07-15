I posted something on X the other day that got me called a heretic from both sides. Liberals hated it for how I ended it, and legalism hated how it started. Here’s the post:

Homosexuals can make it to heaven.

Atheists can make it to heaven. Muslims. Mormons. Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Me.

I made the list too.

That’s the part most of the people skipped. The part that made both sides mad. Everyone wants a list with other people’s names on it. (Including myself)

People love 1 Corinthians 6:9-10. We’ve got it memorized. “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God.”

It’s a list that shows you who’s out.

Then we tend to stop reading.

Verse 11 is sitting right there. One verse down. “And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.”

And such were some of you.

Paul is writing to a church full of former fornicators. Former idolaters. Former drunks and thieves. Not to condemn them. To remind them what the blood already did.

I’ll tell you why this one is personal.

At thirteen I set my school on fire. That’s not a metaphor. Ask the fire department. I was the kid your mother warned you about. The one on the list.

I’ve taught Sunday School, helped plant churches and preached.

Same door for me as for the atheist. Same door for the arsonist as for the deacon. One condition. Same for all of us.

Repent and trust Jesus Christ as your Saviour.

The thief on the cross made to heaven without baptism, no membership. Just repentance and trust, a few hours before he died. “To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:43.

The Pharisee in the front pew, the one with the résumé, went home lost.

Heaven doesn’t check credentials at the door. It checks for blood.

So if you’re reading this convinced your sin is the exception, that you’ve done the thing God won’t wash, guess what? Paul called himself the chief of sinners. I burned down a school. Your not the exception to the cross.

Repent. Trust Christ. Same blood. Same door.

Walk through it.

They buried verse 11 the same way they buried 99 other verses. I collected 100 of them in one free book. Get it here: https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/buried-bible

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