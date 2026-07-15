The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Tiny Notes from the Bible's avatar
Tiny Notes from the Bible
7h

That is why we need to read the Holy Bible more than just commenting, posting or preaching. If we read anything in the social media then we need to recheck it with the Scriptures if the article really adheres to the Word. Like Bereans who checked out the Torah after Paul preached to them. Thanks brother for the wonderful articles.

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Kevin Dzuban's avatar
Kevin Dzuban
7h

An extra good one. Thanks.

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