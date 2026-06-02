I have three days left.

Friday, I walk my daughter down an aisle. And I hand her to another man.

I have done hard things. Drove a garbage truck in the dark. Ran a train through the night. Walked away from a steady check to chase a calling with five kids in the house.

None of it is this.

I remember pushing her to get her first picture in the hospital, just hours after she was born. Our first child, the awe.

That is the girl I still see when I close my eyes.

It is not the woman waiting at the end of the aisle.

Somewhere between that memory and this week, she grew up. And I was so busy being her father, I almost missed the point of the job.

The job was to work myself out of it.

I had it backwards for years.

I thought the job was to hold on. Protect her. Cover her. Keep her under my roof, under my name, under my arm.

So I gripped. I guarded. I white-knuckled the years.

It felt like love. It even looked like love.

But a closed hand cannot bless. It can only hold.

She was never given to me to keep.

She was given to me to get ready.

“As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man; so are children of the youth.” Psalm 127:4.

An arrow is not made to stay in the quiver.

You do not straighten the shaft for years just to keep it. You sharpen the point so it can fly true. The whole work of the bow is the release.

I have spent her whole life drawing the string.

Friday, I open my hand.

The Book told me this was coming from the start.

“Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife.” Genesis 2:24.

The first marriage in all of Scripture is built on a leaving.

And it is not only the son who leaves. Go back to Rebekah. Her family asks her the oldest question a daughter ever answers.

“Wilt thou go with this man? And she said, I will go.” Genesis 24:58.

She went.

Friday, my daughter says I will go. And every bride who reads this feels her own father’s arm. Every mother hears the pew go quiet. Every dad with a little girl asleep down the hall just felt his chest tighten. Because he knows his Friday is coming too.

That ache taught me something about every father who ever loved a daughter.

You do not lose her at the altar. You release her there.

Loss is the string snapping. Release is the archer opening his hand on purpose. In front of God and everybody. Because that is what the arrow was always for.

I am not giving her away.

I am giving her forward.

So if you are a father, hear me.

Stop gripping. The hand that holds too tight leaves marks. Grip her childhood, and you miss it. The years you white-knuckle are the years you never actually held her.

Open your hands now. Bless her now. Tell her now.

Because one day it is three days out for you, too. You will want to have drawn that bow with joy. Not dread.

Friday, I open my hand.

The arrow flies true. The way it was always meant to.

And the same God who gave her to me for a season is the One she belongs to forever.

I only got to walk her partway.

Adam

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