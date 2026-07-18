You have clicked that little box a hundred times.

I am not a robot.

I never thought I would have to write the long version.

The trolls started it years ago. Bot. And a few other names I will not repeat here. Now there are AI checkers crawling all over Substack, grading posts. Human. AI-assisted. AI.

Fine. Let me tell you how these posts actually get made.

Moses stood in front of a burning bush and told God to His face, “I am not eloquent... but I am slow of speech, and of a slow tongue.” Exodus 4:10.

I understand that, man.

Mine runs the other way. My mind and my mouth move at different speeds. Always have. I talk too fast. And I have dealt with hearing trouble since I was a kid, so half the time I sound like Rocky after twelve rounds.

Ask my friends. Ask the folks who sat through my Sunday school lessons. Ask the country churches that let me behind a pulpit.

They know.

But writing was different. I have loved it since I was a young man. On paper, the words finally slowed down and landed in order.

Good luck reading my handwriting though.

When I started The Biblical Man, I was told something I never forgot. Writing for a man scrolling a phone is not writing for a man with a book in his lap. Short sentences. Line breaks. Room to breathe.

You are reading that lesson right now.

So here is my process. The whole scandal.

I get a thought. I grab my phone or my laptop, and I speak it out loud before it gets away from me. Then I have an AI editor help me clean up the dictation wrecks and format the lines. Then I copy it and paste it into Substack.

The thoughts are mine. The stories are mine. The scars are mine.

The machine is a spell checker with a bigger ego.

And I will be honest. AI is no friend to a man like me. It does not like my doctrine. It tends to hate pastors and churches. I wonder why.

Half my editing time is a fight to make it leave my words alone. It wants everything smooth. Soft. Polished. I did not climb out of a garbage truck to sound like a press release.

I learned the hard way what happens when you hand it the pen. It writes something clean. Something nice. Something dead. Never again. It is a tool in my hand. The day the tool becomes the hand, a man has lost his voice.

Here is the part that makes me laugh.

Some days I skip all of it. I sit down and type straight into the editor. My own two hands. No dictation. No AI.

The checker reads it and rules: fully AI.

Last time I checked, I am not AI.

A machine cannot tell the difference between a robot and a man who writes short on purpose.

But God knows the difference.

When Moses pleaded his slow tongue, God did not send him to a speech coach. “Who hath made man’s mouth? or who maketh the dumb, or deaf, or the seeing, or the blind? have not I the LORD?” Exodus 4:11.

Then He said, “Now therefore go, and I will be with thy mouth.” Exodus 4:12.

He made my fast mouth. He made my bad ears. And He still gave me words to carry.

So when you see an AI flag sitting on one of my posts, now you know what it measured. A dictation app and an argument with a machine. Nothing more.

It cannot measure the man.

I am still just a man with a keyboard. Most days, a man with a phone and a dictation app. A man who loves Jesus Christ. Loves his wife. Loves his kids. And loves you people for being here on this journey with me.

The trolls can call me a bot.

You have been reading me too long to believe them.

Stand fast.

-Adam

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P.S. Odds are the checkers flag this post too. Fitting. Half of it was spoken into a phone by a man who talks too fast for his own ears.