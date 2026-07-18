The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

12 Comments

User's avatar
DougDiamond's avatar
DougDiamond
5h

I love the picture Adam. God bless you in the Name of Jesus.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Biblical Man
Kelly C.'s avatar
Kelly C.
6h

I don't write much on here, so I don't know the rules on AI checkers or whatall, but is it possible to disable the thing so your writing gets seen, warts and all, as your own?

I used to teach a homeschooling class for reluctant writers many years ago. I told them not to worry too much about punctuation and grammar but just to write the stories on their minds. Then we'd get together and discuss general punctuation and grammar rules that popped up consistently in the writings, while encouraging the writers that their words mattered. Many wrote poignant accounts and stories that brought tears to my eyes, smiles and genuine laughter. All of them had something to say, in their way.

The AI "clean up" you described is ruining the creativity of the writer. And having to wrangle YOUR own words back from a machine seems...dystopian.

Your words land. Thank you for writing and resisting the AI.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture