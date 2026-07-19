The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Deborah Good's avatar
Deborah Good
3m

Some preach theology which intends to separate. Since this is GOD’s job, why not seek to bless?

I recall the days it seems some wanted to write someone off. But GOD was dealing with that person, often, helping find Him, and to learn how to overcome. But no one could see it yet.

Why are we so quick to decide?

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