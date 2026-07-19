Two years ago I wrote a piece about how churches die.

This week it came back to me on Facebook with another man's name on the bottom.

Somebody stripped it down to a list and passed it around. Hundreds of shares. Amens stacked up in the comments.

I'm not mad. Truth travels. But if it's going to travel, it's going to travel straight.

So here it is again. From the man who wrote it.

Nobody wakes up and says, "I want to destroy my church."

Nobody plans the funeral.

Churches don't die overnight. They bleed out slow. One drifting member at a time.

If you wanted to kill a church, here's the recipe:

Share the Gospel with no one.

Criticize your leaders. Regularly. Loudly.

Show up when it's convenient. Skip when it's not.

Refuse to serve.

Neglect the next generation.

Complain more than you encourage.

Stop taking God's Word seriously.

Put your preferences above the lost.

That's it. Eight ingredients. No devil required. He just watches.

Now flip every line.

Healthy churches are full of people who:

Share Christ like they mean it.

Pray for their pastors instead of grading them.

Gather faithfully. "Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is" (Hebrews 10:25).

Serve with the gifts God gave them.

Invest in the kids and the young men and women coming up behind them.

Speak words that build. Words that "minister grace unto the hearers" (Ephesians 4:29).

Live by the Book.

Put the mission above their preferences.

The church has never been perfect. It's redeemed sinners wall to wall. Every member picks a side: health or weakness.

Revival doesn't begin with "them."

It begins with me.

Before you criticize your church this week, ask:

Am I making my church healthier or heavier?

Who can I encourage today?

Who am I praying for that needs Jesus?

Am I serving, or waiting to be served?

"And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works" (Hebrews 10:24).

Two paths. Contribute to the body or become the wound.

It's Sunday. Pick one before it's over.

Stand fast.

-Adam

P.S. If your own Bible went quiet somewhere in that drift, start free. The Buried Bible costs nothing:

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When you're ready for the whole arsenal, the Vault is here:

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