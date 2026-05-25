Some doors never opened again.

Some plates were set for ghosts.

Some children grew up only on stories.

I grew up an army brat.

My mother's father was a United States Marine Corps Master Sergeant. He hit the beach at Iwo Jima. Then Vietnam. He came home wounded. He carried that war the rest of his life. He carried it into his death.

My father's father served in the United States Navy. He gave his years to a country that did not promise to remember him.

My brother put on the Marine uniform. He fought overseas. He came back with PTSD that does not sleep. A back that does not forgive. Traumatic brain injury that rewrites whole days.

These are the men I sat at the table with.

And these are the women who sat with them.

The mother who watched her son walk down a jet bridge in dress blues and prayed he would walk back up one.

The wife who learned to read a man's silences the way other women read books.

The daughter who grew up on stories because the stories were all that came home.

The sister who knew before the chaplain's car was halfway up the driveway.

This day is not John Wayne. It is not Iwo Jima the movie. It is not the Green Beret in technicolor.

This day is real steel.

It is real funerals.

It is real folded flags handed across the laps of widows.

It is the empty chair at the Memorial Day cookout that everybody steps around like it is not there.

"How are the mighty fallen in the midst of the battle!" (2 Samuel 1:25)

David did not write that in a textbook. He wrote it on his knees. Over Saul. Over Jonathan. Over a brother in arms whose blood was still drying on a foreign field.

Every Memorial Day, somebody on this continent is writing that verse over a name carved in granite.

Toby Keith wrote a line in "American Soldier" that has lived in my chest since I first heard it:

I don't want to die for you,

But if dyin's asked of me,

I'll bear that cross with honor,

'Cause freedom don't come free.

That is not a country song. That is a creed. That is the heart of every man and woman who ever raised a hand and swore an oath to a flag they would not all come home under.

Most of America will spend today at the lake. Coolers. Charcoal. The first sunburn of the year.

Memorial Day was not given to be the start of summer.

It was given to be the day this nation stops and remembers the price tag on every flag flying over every gas station.

A name.

Then another name.

Then another.

So today.

Set the meat down for a minute.

Tell your kids the names. Yours and somebody else's. Your grandfather. Your uncle. The neighbor's son who never came home from Fallujah.

Tell them what the cost looked like.

Tell them what the empty chair at the table meant.

Then bow your head.

"Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints." (Psalm 116:15)

He sees them.

He counts them.

Not one falls without His knowing.

Today, neither shall we.

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