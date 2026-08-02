Nobody was just sitting in some pew.

Look where God found them.

Moses — keeping another man’s sheep on the backside of the desert. (Ex 3:1)

Gideon — threshing wheat down in a winepress, hiding it from raiders. The angel opened with “thou mighty man of valour.” (Judg 6:11-12)

Saul — out looking for his father’s lost donkeys. (1 Sam 9:3)

David — left out with the flock, not even called in to meet the prophet. (1 Sam 16:11)

Elisha — behind twelve yoke of oxen, working the last plow himself. (1 Kings 19:19)

Amos — a herdman and a gatherer of sycomore fruit. “I was no prophet.” (Amos 7:14-15)

The shepherds — night shift, out in the field. (Luke 2:8)

Peter and Andrew — casting a net into the sea, for they were fishers. (Matt 4:18)

James and John — in the boat mending nets with their father. (Matt 4:21)

Matthew — sitting at the receipt of custom, collecting tax for Rome. (Matt 9:9)

Nathanael — under a fig tree, minding his own business. (John 1:48)

Luke — a physician. (Col 4:14)

Paul — a tentmaker, and he kept the trade after he was called. (Acts 18:3)

Every one of them was at work.

And when He calls a man inside the house of God, they are at work too.

Samuel — asleep by the ark. (1 Sam 3:3-4)

Isaiah — in the temple, the year king Uzziah died. (Isa 6:1,8)

Barnabas and Saul — sent out while the church ministered and fasted. (Acts 13:2)

Not one of them was idle. Not one was waiting to feel ready.

He is not waiting for you to be somewhere holier than where you already are.

If you’re waiting on God today, like the image says. “Do what waiters do, serve”.

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P.S.

Elisha was called behind a plow.

Three hundred years ago Tyndale told a priest he would make a boy that driveth the plough know more of the Scripture than the clergy did. They burned him for it. Then they used his work to build the King James Bible.

You don’t need a professional to stand between you and the Book.

That is what I wrote the guide for. Where it came from, who carried it, and how to test what men say about it. Pay what you want.

where the Bible came from