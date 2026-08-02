The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jackie Wright's avatar
Jackie Wright
2h

Start my own church? Deliver the Word? I'm not ready. I don't know enough. I don't have a degree in theology. I'm not worthy. Yet the pull is strong. Just had a discussion on Hebrews 8:13.

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Kerwin Todd's avatar
Kerwin Todd
2h

💯💯💯

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