Yesterday, I posted every place in Scripture where God told a man “Fear not,” and I put the chapter and verse on every line of it.

That was not decoration, and it was not thoroughness for its own sake. I did it so you could go check me.

That habit is the only thing standing between your household and whatever the loudest man on the internet said about the Bible this week. So let me show you what it looks like when you actually run it.

Open to Acts chapter eight. The Ethiopian eunuch is riding home from Jerusalem with the book of Isaiah open on his lap. Philip climbs into the chariot and preaches Jesus to him, and they come to a certain water, and the man asks the only question that matters.

“See, here is water; what doth hinder me to be baptized?” (Acts 8:36)

In your King James Bible, there is an answer sitting right there in the next verse.

“And Philip said, If thou believest with all thine heart, thou mayest. And he answered and said, I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God.” (Acts 8:37)

Now go pick up a modern version and look for it. In a good many of them, that verse is not in the text at all. It is a footnote, or a bracket, or an empty space between 36 and 38 where a man’s confession of faith used to be.

Most men stop right there and reach for the nearest conclusion. Somebody stole a verse out of the Bible. Or they run the other direction and say it was never there to begin with, and the King James translators added it.

Both of those are claims, and neither one of them is the record.

The record is that this verse has a documented history you can actually go read, with names and dates and manuscripts attached to it. You can find out who quoted it and when. You can find out which manuscripts carry it and which ones do not. That takes about twenty minutes, and it settles more than twenty years of arguing about it will.

Here is the part almost nobody teaches.

There are four different things flying around in every one of these arguments, and they are not the same thing.

There is the Bible text. There is the historical record. There is somebody’s interpretation, which has a name on it, whether they tell you the name or not. And there is a claim that still needs proof.

Nearly every argument you lose about the Bible is lost because a man slid from one of those to another without telling you he did it. He starts with the text, jumps to an interpretation, and hands it to you as though it were the record. And you cannot answer him, not because he is right, but because you never learned to ask which one he is standing on.

Watch for the most common version of it. Somebody says, “The Greek really says,” and the room goes quiet.

Ask him which Greek. Ask him which manuscript, which edition, which reading, and who else has read it that way. A man who has done the work will have an answer ready and will be glad you asked. A man who reads it in a comment section will change the subject.

Asking him that is the same discipline I put on myself when I chained a chapter and verse to every line of that post yesterday.

I will tell you plainly where I stand. I receive the King James Bible as the settled word of God in English, and I am not moving off of it. But God does not need a crooked argument to defend a straight Book. When our side repeats something that will not survive somebody opening the source, we have not defended anything. We have handed the other man a win and called it faithfulness.

The phone is louder than the record. That does not make it a witness.

This reaches your house sooner than you think. Your son is going to come home from a video and tell you a council invented the Bible, or that they removed a book, or that the Dead Sea Scrolls proved something. He is not going to be trying to argue with you. He is going to be asking you if it is true, and he is going to be watching your face while he does it.

If all you have is that you do not like the question, he learned something that day. He learned that the Book cannot take the weight.

So I built the thing I wanted for my own house.

Ten claim-check cards and one printable ledger, and they are free. There is one card for each of the ten claims you hear the most, and every card gives you three things. The question to ask. The record to check. And the thing you must not say, because our side does say it, and it does not hold up.

You can take the cards here, and they will be in your email in about a minute.

https://deadhidden.org/where-the-bible-came-from

The cards come out of the back of a 59-page guide called Where the Bible Came From, which walks the whole road from scrolls and codices to the printed Greek editions to the King James Bible. Canon and the books people say were removed. Manuscripts, variants, and honest preservation. Acts 8:37. The Scofield allegations, separated out from what the documents actually support. Fourteen chapters with the source notes in the back, so you can do to me exactly what I have been telling you to do to everybody else.

It is pay what you want. Nine dollars is the minimum, and every buyer gets the same complete guide.

https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/where-the-bible-came-from

Open the Bible. Check the record. Keep what survives.

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