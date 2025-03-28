FLAYED ALIVE FOR JESUS: THE APOSTLE WHOSE BLOODY DEATH SHAMES MODERN FAITH
While you're tweaking your Instagram bio, early Christians were being skinned like animals – and one apostle's butchering exposes everything wrong with your comfortable Christianity
Most Sunday sermons skip him entirely.
They'll dissect Peter's boldness and Paul's theology. They'll analyze Thomas's doubt and John's visions. They might even mention Judas's betrayal.
But they'll carefully avoid the apostle who had his skin peeled from his body while still breathing.
Bartholomew.
One of the original Twelve. Quiet in Scripture. Loud in mar…