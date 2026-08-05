The text came in again this morning. Final notice. It is never final. The same outfit has been sending me their final notice all summer.

I keep a collection now. The package that could not find my house. The payout waiting on my immediate action. The government money I qualify for. One of them texts me from Morocco pretending to be the Post Office.

These things live rent free in my head. Not because I believe them. Because of how hard they work at it. They text me more than some people I love.

But here is the part I keep chewing on.

I know a stranger’s voice in one second flat. So do you. Nobody held a seminar on it. The fake delivery text feels wrong before you finish reading it.

Jesus said that is how sheep are.

“And a stranger will they not follow, but will flee from him: for they know not the voice of strangers.” John 10:5

You already have that ear. It came with knowing Him. The same ear that catches a fake text in one second knows His voice in the Book.

So here is my question, and I want a real answer.

What is the scam text that will not leave you alone? Tell me the dumbest one you have gotten. And if something heavier than a fake package is sitting on you today, tell me that instead.

Reply and tell me. I read every one.

Adam

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