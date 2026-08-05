The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Donna Nevill's avatar
Donna Nevill
1hEdited

My son keeps getting notices for car warranty expirations and traffic tickets. He doesn’t even own a vehicle. :)

Thank you for the comparison. I struggle sometimes, not with whether or not it’s God’s voice or a stranger’s, but with knowing whether or not it’s His voice or mine.

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Jackie Wright's avatar
Jackie Wright
28m

Collection calls for the same name for over a decade. At first, I've told them it's not his number. Some offered to remove the number from their database, others were aggressive.

When I start telling them puns, they usually hang up. Some even chuckle. I've blocked so many numbers in my phone. I'm certain to have blocked a legitimate hijacked one.

I've recently begun answering in Chinese; 100% effective thusfar.

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