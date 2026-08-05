Final notice.
The text came in again this morning. Final notice. It is never final. The same outfit has been sending me their final notice all summer.
I keep a collection now. The package that could not find my house. The payout waiting on my immediate action. The government money I qualify for. One of them texts me from Morocco pretending to be the Post Office.
These things live rent free in my head. Not because I believe them. Because of how hard they work at it. They text me more than some people I love.
But here is the part I keep chewing on.
I know a stranger’s voice in one second flat. So do you. Nobody held a seminar on it. The fake delivery text feels wrong before you finish reading it.
Jesus said that is how sheep are.
“And a stranger will they not follow, but will flee from him: for they know not the voice of strangers.” John 10:5
You already have that ear. It came with knowing Him. The same ear that catches a fake text in one second knows His voice in the Book.
So here is my question, and I want a real answer.
What is the scam text that will not leave you alone? Tell me the dumbest one you have gotten. And if something heavier than a fake package is sitting on you today, tell me that instead.
Reply and tell me. I read every one.
Adam
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My son keeps getting notices for car warranty expirations and traffic tickets. He doesn’t even own a vehicle. :)
Thank you for the comparison. I struggle sometimes, not with whether or not it’s God’s voice or a stranger’s, but with knowing whether or not it’s His voice or mine.
Collection calls for the same name for over a decade. At first, I've told them it's not his number. Some offered to remove the number from their database, others were aggressive.
When I start telling them puns, they usually hang up. Some even chuckle. I've blocked so many numbers in my phone. I'm certain to have blocked a legitimate hijacked one.
I've recently begun answering in Chinese; 100% effective thusfar.