The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Jim Molnar's avatar
Jim Molnar
3h

Amen to this - keeping our eyes on Jesus - straight ahead, not to the distractions on both sides

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1 reply by Biblical Man
Michael Northup's avatar
Michael Northup
3h

That beats anything I am likely to hear tomorrow!

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