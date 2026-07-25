Y’all let me in on the secret. How does a man drive a $75,000 truck, pull a $50,000 boat, park it, then hook up to a side-by-side that cost more than my first house? Three kids. A wife. Ten acres. Is it OnlyFans? A cartel? I’m all ears. Make it make sense.

I used to ask that question for six years from the cab of a garbage truck at 4 AM. Two and three jobs. Seventy-hour weeks. Watching other men’s driveways fill up while mine held a used dodge grand caravan.

Then I got an answer I didn’t want.

Nobody is standing on dry land.

Open your Bible and count the water. The flood. The Red Sea. Bitter water at Marah. A leper in a muddy river. An axe head in the Jordan. A boat full of terrified men. Everywhere God moves, somebody is getting wet.

The Bible never asks whether you’re in the water.

It asks what you’re holding onto.

The borrowed iron

Second Kings six. A young man is felling a beam. Working. dirty hands.

“But as one was felling a beam, the axe head fell into the water: and he cried, and said, Alas, master! for it was borrowed.”

Read his cry again. He isn’t grieving the tool.

He’s grieving that he owed for it.

He was still going to owe for that axe after it was at the bottom of the river. That is the whole American dream in one verse. The $944 average car payment. The 84-month note. Twenty-nine percent of trade-ins underwater by an average of $6,884, men rolling the corpse of one truck into the loan for the next.

Driftwood is anything you didn’t build and don’t own. It floats. Right up until it doesn’t.

And notice when it sank. Not while he was loafing. While he was working. Doing the right thing with borrowed iron doesn’t make the iron yours.

Bitter water

Three days past the Red Sea. Three days past the greatest deliverance in the Old Testament. Walls of water on the right hand and on the left, dry ground under ten thousand feet.

Then Marah.

“They could not drink of the waters of Marah, for they were bitter.”

Delivered on Tuesday, thirsty on Friday. That’s most of us.

Moses cried out and God showed him a tree, and he cast it in, and the water turned sweet. God didn’t lead them to a different river. He fixed the one they were already standing in.

The better river

Naaman had leprosy and a chariot. He wanted a cure that matched his rank. A prophet coming out to wave his hand over him. Something with ceremony.

He got told to go dip in a brown river seven times.

“Are not Abana and Pharpar, rivers of Damascus, better than all the waters of Israel?”

He was right. They were better rivers. Cleaner. Closer. His.

And they had never healed anybody.

He went away in a rage, and a servant talked him down, and he dipped, and his flesh came again like a little child’s. Pride nearly cost him his skin over the aesthetics of the water.

The boat still gets swamped

Noah built for a hundred twenty years on dry ground while men laughed at the shape of it. Then “the waters increased, and bare up the ark.”

Same water. It buried the men who mocked and lifted the man who built.

But do not preach that a boat means safety. Mark four says the waves beat into the ship “so that it was now full.” Full. These were commercial fishermen, and they were bailing and losing.

Christ was in the back, asleep on a pillow.

“Master, carest thou not that we perish?”

He was in the boat the whole time. That is not the same as the water staying out.

The man who left

One man ever left a good boat on purpose and it worked.

Peter walked. Actually walked. Then “when he saw the wind boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink, he cried, saying, Lord, save me.”

He didn’t sink from bad theology. He sank from looking sideways.

Which is exactly what this post is about. Ten thousand men treading water, looking sideways at another man’s driveway, doing math on a life they can’t see the note for.

So here’s your secret. Sorry it isn’t better.

He isn’t affording it. He’s carrying it.

And the man in the paid-off truck sneering at him isn’t standing on rock either. He’s on a nicer piece of driftwood, thanking God he is not as other men are.

Everybody is wet. The only question that has ever mattered is whether the One who made the water is in the boat with you, and whether you’ll wake Him before you’re full.

“Alas, master! for it was borrowed.”

Most of what you’re clinging to is.

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