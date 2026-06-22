This work has always been about one thing. The temperature of a house. Not your doctrine, not the books on your shelf. The temperature. Whether a child grows up in a home where the Book stayed open at the table, or one where it sat closed on the side table gathering dust while everyone called that peace.

Some of you fought for that temperature and won. The Book is open at your table. Your kids have watched you on your knees. You broke something in your own line so it would not reach them.

And every week I hear from the homes still losing that fight. A mother holding it together alone. A father trying to lead on an empty tank, who tells me the guide that would help his family is ten dollars he does not have this month. He is not lazy. He is drowning, and ten dollars is a lot of water.

So for three days, the houses that are holding are going to carry the houses that are not.

The whole shelf, the study and warfare guides that help a family read scripture together without a seminary degree, is 30% off for 72 hours. Code ARSENAL30. It comes down Thursday, June 25, at 11:59 pm CT and it does not come back.

That is the easy part. Here is the part that matters.

If money is genuinely tight in your home right now, you do not pay. Reply to this post, tell me which guide your family needs, and it is yours. Free. No questions, no shame. A house asked, a house gets covered.

Which is where the rest of you come in. Every guide you buy this week is not a purchase. It keeps these doors open so that when the drowning house writes in, there is something to hand them for nothing. You are not shopping for your own shelf. You are setting a place at the table for the family that cannot afford their own.

“As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.” Especially the household. The family beside you in the faith, barely keeping a roof over the Book. Paul says they get your first opportunity, not your leftovers.

Your house was never meant to be the only one that makes it. Carry one that is struggling. And if yours is the struggling one this week, stop hiding it behind a brave face and reply. Somebody at a stronger table already saved you a seat.

→ deadhidden.org/store. 30% off through Thursday, June 25. Code ARSENAL30.

Adam

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