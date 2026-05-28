The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Danny Lemarr's avatar
Danny Lemarr
12h

I raised one boy and two girls (the girls were adopted) and following God was our priority. For some reason none of my children have followed in these examples. Free will is what God gave us. My free will is continuing to follow God…

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Mike B's avatar
Mike B
12hEdited

Exactly. Fathers with a Godly backbone stronger than their pride solves an enormous amount of the chaos we see today.

MB

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