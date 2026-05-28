Privilege is a strange word.

Most people use it like a weapon. Or an excuse. Or a way to explain why one child had a better start than another.

Money. Zip code. School district. Vacations. Private lessons. Clean teeth. New shoes. A college fund.

That is the official version.

But I do not think it is the true one.

The greatest privilege a child can receive is not wealth.

It is order.

A father present.

A mother honored.

A Bible on the table.

Church that is normal.

Marriage that is stable.

A home where God is not treated like an accessory.

A house where the world does not get first claim on the child.

Anyway, I have been thinking about the four-generation fade.

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The four-generation fade is simple.

First generation goes to church when it is convenient.

Second generation goes less.

Third generation stops.

Fourth generation has no category for God at all.

No hymns.

No Bible memory.

No fear of the Lord.

No image in the mind of a father getting the family ready for worship.

No mother telling the children to find their Sunday shoes.

No minivan full of car seats headed toward the house of God.

Just screens. Sports. Noise. Mood. Exhaustion.

And a soft little religion called “we are good people.”

That is how it happens.

Not usually by open hatred.

Not usually by a man standing in the living room and declaring war on God.

It happens by drift.

By weekends.

By tournaments.

By sleeping in.

By “we are just tired.”

By slowly teaching the children that God is the first thing moved when life gets crowded.

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I think that is what most men miss.

They are not only making a Sunday decision.

They are building a family liturgy.

Every house has one.

The question is not whether your home worships.

The question is what your home worships.

If sports always win, sports are lord.

If comfort always wins, comfort is lord.

If work always wins, work is lord.

If screens always win, screens are lord.

If sleep wins every Sunday morning, sleep is lord.

A child does not need you to announce your theology.

He already knows it.

He learned it by watching what gets protected.

He learned it by watching what gets canceled.

He learned it by watching what dad turns off.

He learned it by watching what mother has to carry alone.

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“As for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”

Joshua 24:15

That verse is not wall art.

It is jurisdiction.

Joshua drew a line around his house and named who ruled it.

He did not ask what the schedule preferred.

He did not ask what the children felt like doing.

He did not ask what the culture would respect.

He said his house would serve the Lord.

That is order.

Not vibes.

Not intentions.

Not “we meant to get back.”

Obedience with structure.

God at the top of the calendar.

Church treated as normal.

The Bible opened where children can see it.

Father and mother walking the same road.

The soul of the house not outsourced to strangers.

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This is where fathers have to stop lying.

A man will say he would die for his children.

Then he will not turn off the game.

He will say he wants to protect his daughter.

Then he hands her imagination to strangers and screens.

He will say he wants sons with backbone.

Then he models surrender every Sunday morning.

Tired.

Busy.

Later.

Next week.

The children hear all of it.

Not the speeches.

The order.

They know what matters.

They are watching.

They are always watching.

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And mothers know the cost before anyone else says it out loud.

A tired mother sees the drift.

She sees the slow surrender.

She packs the bags.

She finds the shoes.

She buckles the babies.

She keeps tenderness alive in a house that sometimes makes her feel alone.

Many wives have carried holy weight with very little thanks.

That should shame some men.

Not because women are weak.

Because they should not have to drag the whole house toward God while their husband calls passivity peace.

Honor that woman.

Stand beside her.

Do not make her carry alone what God gave the household to carry together.

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So yes.

Give your children privilege.

Give them the privilege of married parents who keep their vows.

Give them the privilege of a father who repents.

Give them the privilege of a mother who is cherished.

Give them the privilege of Sunday shoes by the door.

Give them the privilege of a Bible on the table.

Give them the privilege of being bored in a pew until one day the hymn breaks them open.

Give them the privilege of a home that does not negotiate with the world over who gets to raise them.

The world calls privilege what money can buy.

The Bible calls privilege what obedience builds.

One is decoration.

The other is inheritance.

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The four-generation fade begins when church becomes negotiable.

The rebuilding starts the same way.

One father gets up.

One mother keeps faith.

One family gets dressed.

One Bible opens.

One child watches.

And the chain starts breaking the other direction.

That is the work.

That is why Biblical Man exists.

Homes rebuilt.

Fathers standing.

Mothers honored.

Children brought back under Scripture.

If this work has helped your house, support it now.

The fundraiser is extended, but the window is not endless.

Become a paid reader.

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P.S. I extended the fundraiser because this is the work: fathers leading, mothers honored, children brought back under Scripture, and homes rebuilt under God. If Biblical Man has helped your family, this is the week to stand behind it.