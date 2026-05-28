The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Hartman's avatar
David Hartman
1h

God is great!!!! Congratulations and thank you for sharing this good news!!

Reply
Share
Teresa Wenzel's avatar
Teresa Wenzel
1h

Praise the Lord! That warms my heart.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture