Big Blake praise.

Christie posted the update we have been praying for.

Blake is officially off oxygen today.

That sentence is not small in this house.

Thank you to every one of you who prayed for him.

The Lord was kind.

The boy is smiling.

His mama can breathe a little deeper tonight.

Some victories look like a tube gone.

Some look like a child grinning like nothing ever touched him.

Praise God for mercy.

Praise God for tiny warriors.

Praise God for answered prayer.

Adam

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