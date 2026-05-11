Substack keeps shuffling who gets these.

Half my list never sees the email.

So if this landed in your inbox — tap the heart. Reply with anything. A word. An emoji. “Here.”

That tells the algorithm you want me here.

If you don’t, I disappear from your inbox by July.

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New drop is up at Dead Hidden.

deadhidden.org →

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Tap. Reply. Or close the tab.

Either way — thanks for reading this far.

— Adam

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