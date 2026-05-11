Are you still here?
One quick check.
Substack keeps shuffling who gets these.
Half my list never sees the email.
So if this landed in your inbox — tap the heart. Reply with anything. A word. An emoji. “Here.”
That tells the algorithm you want me here.
If you don’t, I disappear from your inbox by July.
===
New drop is up at Dead Hidden.
===
Tap. Reply. Or close the tab.
Either way — thanks for reading this far.
— Adam
The Biblical Man is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here
My husband and I read your emails every day