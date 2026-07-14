The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Michelle
2h

Do you have an explanation for Judges 19-20

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Hobie82
3h

Very good. This chapter (from v. 14 on) has caused many to struggle - they can't understand why they don't feel "free" from the old nature. And, in my experience, I have run into many Christians who believe that Paul is describing his pre-salvation life because they desperately want to believe that they are free from sin and are living totally 'in the Spirit', as Paul covers in Chapter 8. In other words, they do not struggle with everyday sin any longer. I think that is a poor interpretation, driven by a wrong motive. In 20-30 years of looking at this chapter, I have read just 2 articles that provide a good defense of that view - one by Thomas Schreiner and one by Martyn Lloyd-Jones (and the Lloyd-Jones explanation split the difference with the classical view of 7:14-25). The other arguments that Paul is describing his pre-conversion life are self-serving (in my opinion).

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