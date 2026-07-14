Sometimes I wake up and don’t want to read my Bible. Not because I hate it or God for that reason, but because I’m afraid the Book will tell the truth about me.

I feel like a Pharisee most days, the king of excuses. The dude that has trained his lips to know how to sound close to God while my heart and mind are in a different zip code.

I often ask myself “How do I teach others to believe it when most days I don’t”

Thats not some atheists question, its mine.

I know the verses, I know the church lingo, and I know how to tell others about grace.

I just don’t know if that grace reaches me. the best way I know how to explain it is you/me will never be perfect. Will keep falling from God. Yet, somehow we will still be good enough for heaven, but stop there. Because were not good enough for Heaven.

The apostle Paul himself wasn’t. The Gospel is not God lowering His standards until you finally qualify. like some dad trying to get his son/daughter hired for the company he manages.

The Gospel is Jesus meeting the standard we never could.

Religion my friends keeps trying to improve the defendant. Thats why its so appealing to me and you. The Gospel declares “none righteous, no not one.”

“But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.”—Romans 4:5

Keyword there is “Ungodly.”

God doesn’t justify people who finally become impressive enough. He justifies the ungodly who believe on Jesus Christ.

That’s why it’s good news.

Paul knew this strange battle I deal with at 2 am when I wake suddenly feeling like a piece of trash. He didn’t dress the struggle in beautiful language, he put the civil war on paper.

“For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do.”—Romans 7:19

Within me is the man that loves God, and there is also the flesh who keeps dragging him toward what he hates. Its like having our own Smegal from Lord of the Rings. Paul doesn’t sugar coat it, doesn’t call it freedom or that sin no longer matters because grace exists.

He cries out.

“O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death?”—Romans 7:24

Notice the question here, not what shall deliver me.

Who.

Not a better streak, not some religious shame dressed up as accountability.

Who will deliver me?

Paul answers in the next breath.

“I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord.”—Romans 7:25

The answer to the civil war inside of you is not you… It’s Christ.

Here is what gets me the Pharisee’s problem wasn’t that he saw sin and hated it. it was that he couldn’t. see it at all. He stood in the house of God and gave a list of reasons God should be impressed with him. Then he would look around find some publican and say, “I’m not like that dude.” Meanwhile the publican had no list. Matter of fact, he couldn’t even lift his eyes.

“God be merciful to me a sinner.”—Luke 18:13

Jesus said that man went home justified.

The guy afraid he may be a hypocrite is often closer to the publical than he realizes. Because you see I’ve learned that hypocrisy performs. Conviction confesses.

But here’s the thing conviction can become its own hiding place. you can spend so long staring at your failure that your failure becomes bigger than Christ. That isn’t humility, thats practical atheism wearing sackcloth.

Most people wait until they feel spiritual before opening thier bibles. It’s like waiting unitl you magically become clean before taking a bath. The Bible isnt a trophy for good boys and girls. It’s bread for hungry souls, a sword for attacked people, a mirror for those tired of lying to themselves.

If you open Romans 7. Let it name the war:

“There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.”—Romans 8:1

But, don’t build a house in Romans 7 and refuse cross the street to Romans 8.

Confession is not the finish line.

Christ is.

STUDY THE BIBLE LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT

Now, some folks hear grace and think God stopped caring about obedience.

Paul killed that lie too.

“What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid.”—Romans 6:1-2

Grace doesn’t make sin harmless.

Grace makes war possible.

You are not fighting so Christ will finally accept you. You fight because Christ has received you and sin no longer owns the title to your life.

Because brother/sister you will stumble, just don’t make peace with the ground.

Confess it. Get up. Open the Book again. Obey the next thing God put in front of you.

Not to purchase Heaven, but because it was already purchased for you.

If your sin bothers you, bring it into the light.

If the Bible scares you, open it anyway.

If you cannot make yourself believe, use the words of another desperate man:

“Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.”—Mark 9:24

Dear reader you are not good enough for heaven. that is not the end of the message. It’s where the message begins. Jesus Christ is good enough, and His graces reaches to wretches and practical atheists like us who finally stop pretending they aren’t wretched.

If you need more than another saved post, I built the Vault for the person ready to put Bible truth to work in their faith, marriage, and home. One payment. Lifetime access. No recurring fee.

ENTER THE BIBLICAL MAN VAULT

Adam

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